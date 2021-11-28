HARTLAND, Wis.—The Rock County Fury experienced a little bit of everything as they played in the Arrowhead Thanksgiving Round Robin Friday and Saturday.
The Fury defeated Arrowhead 8-2, tied the Brookfield Glacier 1-1 and lost to Northland Pines, 3-0.
Emma Kilgora had three goals and an assist in the win over host Arrowhead. Amery Stuckey tallied two goals while Olivia Combs, Sara Loerke and Hannah Chady each scored one.
Kilgora had Rock County’s lone goal against Brookfield on an assist by Lilly Clark. Fury goalie Olivia Cronin had 36 saves.
“We were able to outshoot them 2-1, but both team’s goalies made it difficult to get the puck in the net,” Fury head coach Luke Steurer said.
The Fury didn’t have it against Northland Pines, falling behind 1-0 after one and 3-0 after two. Cronin finished with 30 saves. Northland Pines goalie Ashlynn Boxrucker had 26.
Overall, the coach was pleased with his team’s efforts in the tourney.
“This was a good tournament for our team overall,” he said. “We were able to see a lot of good things from everyone and also the things we need to get working on Monday morning to start preparing for our first conference game this week against Badger Lightning. We have a good mixture of veteran girls and underclassman that we just need to find the right mixes and how to communicate better to each other.”