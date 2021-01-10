HARTLAND, Wis.—Alyssa Knauf and Anika Einbeck scored goals and goaltender Olivia Cronin stopped 34 shots, but it wasn’t enough as the Fury U19 club hockey team fell to host Hartland Arrowhead, 5-2, Saturday.
Knauf scored just two minutes into the game against the former sectional foe, but the Warhawks responded with two goals in the first period and another in the second for a 3-1 lead.
With 56 seconds remaining in the second period, seniors Knauf drove to the net and shot with Einbeck picking up the rebound and scoring for a 3-2 game.
Arrowhead responded with two more goals, however.
The Fury also had a strong start in their previous game against the Sun Prairie Cougars on Friday in Monroe, scoring four unanswered goals, but then allowed six for a 6-4 loss.
Emma Kilgora scored the first two goals, with assists from Olivia Combs, Amery Stuckey and Alyssa Knauf. Midway in the first period, senior defenseman Samantha Wells made it 3-0 with an unassisted goal. In the top of the second period, junior defenseman Ann Malone skated coast to coast to make it 4-0. He Cougars took charge from there.
Both Fury goalies saw action. Leah Wangerin recorded 20 saves and Cronin chipped in 18.
Fury seniors Alyssa Knauf (captain, Albany), Anika Einbeck (captain, Monroe), Samantha Wells (captain, Turner), Kylie Evans (Beloit Memorial), Alexei Cooper (Clinton) and Gabrielle Traver (Beloit Memorial) were honored on Senior Night.
• UP NEXT: The Fury host Sun Prairie again at 5:30 p.m. Friday.