MADISON, Wis.—A 5-2 loss to the Middleton Co-op Lynx in the WIAA state semifinals Thursday was the ultimate somber occasion for the 18-9 Rock County Fury.
Senior Haley Knauf, however, was wearing a postgame smile as she kept it all in perspective.
While she realized it was her final shift of hockey with two teammates she’s played with since mite days, she considered herself fortunate.
“It was incredible today stepping on the ice, from introductions to the last minute of the game,” she said. “I was just really happy to be here. We’re only the second Fury team to do this. We’ve had a great run.”
The Albany High School product didn’t score a goal Thursday, but she was happy to see her sister Alyssa get one in the second period.
“I was really proud of her,” Haley said. “I picked her up off the ice and we celebrated hard.”
The other member of the long-time trio, Anika Einbeck from Monroe, tacked on the Fury’s other goal in the third period
Unfortunately, those two goals weren’t enough. The Fury, who split two games with the Lynx in Badger Conference action and shared the league title (along with Sun Prairie), never fully recovered after falling behind 3-0 in the first period.
Goalie Olivia Cronin, a sophomore from Beloit Memorial, was brilliant in the regionals and sectional. She struggled in the first period, but bounced back the final two and finished with 14 saves.
On several occasions, Haley Knauf skated over to give her encouragement.
“OC joined us her freshman year when I was a junior and I feel like I kind of adopted her,” Haley said. “She’s one of my best friends. We’re always calling each other and texting each other. I just tried to calm her down, tell her it wasn’t her fault and she had this.
“OC has improved so much. It’s been crazy. You can see her confidence. In the playoffs, she was incredible for us. She’s been our rock. She has two more seasons and I’m calling it right now. Her senior year she’s going to be all-conference and all-state leading the Fury.”
Rock County ended up outshooting the 21-3 Lynx by a large margin, but goalie Addie Armstrong had 31 saves, including 14 in a frustrating first period.
“We just couldn’t get it in the back of the net,” Alyssa Knauf said. “We had a lot of chances. I don’t know if it was luck or if (Armstrong) was just on fire today. She was saving everything, all the shots and the rebounds.”
As for his own team’s defense, head coach Luke Steurer said the Fury didn’t help out Cronin.
“I think it was a little bit of nerves,” he said. “They had a couple of goals we let them walk right in and get point-blank shots. We weren’t stepping up. Maybe they were afraid to make a mistake and over-commit. They settled down after that first period.”
Alyssa Knauf finally broke the ice for the Fury when she picked up the puck in front of Armstrong and was able to punch it past her as she slid on her stomach.
“I actually did not see the puck,” she said. “I felt it hit my stick and I just hit it toward the net.”
The Lynx answered at the 16:36 mark of the period on an unassisted goal by senior Hannah Kolpien.
“Our girls kept their heads up and they kept fighting,” Steurer said. “They didn’t let all the air out and got it back to 3-1. But when they answered it was a back-breaker.”
Well, not completely. Einbeck scored on a breakaway with 4:33 left in the game to make it 4-2, then nearly had the same opportunity when she was tripped about a half-minute later.
A give-and-go with Kaya Byce slipping a pass from behind the goal to Rachel Mirwald for a Lynx score with 1:26 left was the finishing touch.
“We had a lot of chances, especially from our first line,” Steurer said. “We just couldn’t get enough or keep the other team off the board. They just executed better today.”
Alyssa Knauf said the Fury have plenty to be satisfied about.
“We got our conference and sectional championships and we made it to state for the second time in Fury history,” she said. “We’re very proud of what we did this season and hopefully we can do it again next year.”
They’ll have to do it without Haley, though.
“We’re really going to miss her,” Einbeck said. “We’ve been telling our coach we have to retire her jersey. It’s never going to be the same without her.. There are many girls who play together and they never have that special connection. Haley, Alysas and I had one. We stuck together for 12 years.”
MIDDLETON CO-OP 5, ROCK COUNTY 2
Middleton Co-op 3 1 1-5
Rock County 0 1 1-2
FIRST PERIOD: M, Ava Jambor (Kaya Byce), 1:54; M, Grace Bonnell (unassisted), 4:26; M, Rachel Mirwald (Josie Dragoo), 15:30.
SECOND PERIOD: RC, Alyssa Knauf (unassisted), 10:50; M, Hannah Kolpien (unassisted), 16:36.
THIRD PERIOD: RC, Anika Einbeck (unassisted), 12:27; M, Mirwald (Kaya Byce), 15:34.
Saves: Middleton (Addie Armstrong) 14-9-8-31, Rock County (Olivia Cronin) 7-3-4-14. Penalties: Middleton 6-12, Rock County 3-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.