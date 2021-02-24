Seniors Anika Einbeck (Monroe) and Alyssa Knauf (Albany) finished off their season as Rock County Fury hockey record-holders.
Einbeck set the program record with 151 points in her career with 81 goals and 70 assists. Alyssa is second on the career list with 135 points including 65 goals and 70 assists.
Both have been playing Fury hockey since they were freshmen. Both reached the 100-point milestone in less than three years of high school play in January 2020.
Only two other players have reached a career 100 points in Fury history. Maggie Henschler recorded 118 career points in 2018 and Haley Knauf posted 117 career points in only three years of play in 2020.
Anika and Haley earned their 100th point on the same play and were the first to achieve 100 points in under three years. Anika, Haley and Alyssa all played on boys teams with Monroe Youth Hockey and were also members of Team Wisconsin.
The Fury played as a club program in 2020-21 due to COVID-19. They won their first-ever Badger Conference championship in 2018 and held that title three years in a row. 2020 was the Fury’s second appearance as a state qualifier.