MONROE, Wis.—The Fury wrapped up their 2020-21 season on a high note Saturday, beating the Green Bay Bobcats, 4-1, after tying them 2-2 in a doubleheader at the Stateline Ice and Community Expo.
In the first game, the visiting Bobcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. The Fury made it 2-1 midway through the second on a goal by Kylie Evans with Anika Einbeck and Alyssa Knauf earning assists.
With two minutes remaining, Einbeck tied the game with a goal, assisted by Emma Kilgora and Knauf. That score held up as Fury goaltender Olivia Cronin stopped 19 of the 21 shots she faced.
In game 2, the Bobcats went on top after a scoreless first period. They still led 1-0 heading into the third period, but the Fury quickly took charge as Einbeck, Emma Kilgora, Evans and Olivia Combs all scored.
Amery Stuckey, Combs, Knauf, Einbeck and Kilgora each earned an assist on the goals.
Cronin was again stellar in the net with a 97 percent save percentage, stopping 32 of the 33 shots she faced.
The Fury ended the season with an overall record of 8-7-2. Six seniors finished up their careers: Knauf, Einbeck, Lexi Cooper, Evans, Sam Wells and Gabby Traver.
The Fury played this season as a club team since a WIAA schedule wasn’t available until recently.