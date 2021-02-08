MONROE, Wis.—After tying for the 2019-20 Badger Conference title last season and playing to a 2-2-1 deadlock through five games of 19U club play in his pandemic-impacted season, the Rock County Fury and Sun Prairie Cougars met Sunday with a chance to finally give one bragging rights.
Beloit Memorial’s Kylie Evans and Milton’s Emma Kilgra scored goals and goalie Olivia Cronin (BMHS) posted her first shutout of the season as the Fury posted a 2-0 victory at the Stateline Ice & Community Expo.
In the first goal, the Fury’s first line went to work and got on the scoreboard on Evans’ goal with Anika Einbeck and Alyssa Knauf earning assists.
Less than one minute elapsed before Kilgora lit the lamp with an assist from Olivia Combs at the bottom of the first period.
The Fury fought off the Cougars for the remainder of the game to earn the win.