MONROE, Wis.—The Rock County Fury and Sun Prairie Cougars had already battled four times before heading into Tuesday night’s game at the Stateline Ice & Community Expo and each team had won twice.
Try as they might, they couldn’t break the 2-2 deadlock.
In fact, this one ended in a 2-2 tie.
Normally Badger Conference foes and co-league champions a year ago, they are competing as club teams currently due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Fury’s Anika Einbeck opened the scoring in the first period with an unassisted goal. She brought the puck around the circle and back in front, drawing the goalie to the right and she tapped the puck in the open net space.
The Cougars tied the game with a goal five minutes later.
Both teams came to center ice for the faceoff with Albany’s Alyssa Knauf winning it and passing the puck to Einbeck. She alley-ooped the puck into the offensive zone. The Cougars defenseman got to the puck, but Knauf intercepted a pass and backhanded the puck to Einbeck, who shot over the goalie’s shoulder for a 2-1 lead.
With under four minutes remaining in the first period, the Cougars scored on a power play to tie the game at 2-2.
Penalties dominated the rest of the game with seven more on the Fury and five on the Cougars. Neither team could capitalize on the power plays. The Fury used both their goalies. Leah Wangerin started and had 16 saves. Olivia Cronin was perfect on the night, stopping all 23 shots she faced.
• UP NEXT: The Fury will play three games in Stevens Point Jan. 23-24.