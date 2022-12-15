BELOIT—The Beloit Turner girls basketball team that showed up in the first half of Thursday night’s game with Jefferson was mistake prone, had a porous defense and couldn’t find a semblance of rhythm on offense.
The Trojans’ team that showed up in the second half played energetic, had an aggressive defense and made passes to get open and sink shots.
That second-half team almost pulled off a miraculous comeback before ultimately falling short to the Eagles 64-51.
“It was a tale of two halves,” head coach Nick Faralli said. “Jefferson came out and shot the ball really well. They hit eight threes in the first half, and quite honestly, we weren’t anticipating that.”
Turner (3-6, 1-5 RVC) had anticipated the Eagles (3-4, 3-3) to use star Ayianna Johnson on the inside, but three-straight treys to open the game forced the Trojans to respect their long-distance ability.
The 6-foot-2 Johnson, who has committed to Division I West Virginia, scored 14 points in the first half as the Turner defense struggled to stop her and Jefferson’s intense offense.
“Johnson is really big and strong,” Turner senior Nadilee Fernandez said. “We could have done better communicating on defense so she didn’t get as many touches.”
The Trojans also struggled to get second chances on offense and couldn’t seem to buy a shot as they went into halftime down 44-13.
But a completely different Turner team came out of halftime, one determined to claw its way back into this game.
First, the Trojans’ defense didn’t allow a basket for about the first 10 minutes of the second half. Johnson rode a chunk of that on the bench with four fouls, but even on the court she couldn’t score on a suddenly impenetrable wall of Turner defenders.
“It came down to ball pressure and keeping the ball in front,” Faralli said. “If you can pressure the ball without getting beaten out off the dribble, it makes passing and screen shots harder for other teams.”
Turner caused the Eagles to become flustered, especially in transition, as they repeatedly mishandled or had the ball stolen from them.
The Trojans also got to work on offense as they outscored Jefferson 13-1 to bring the lead under 20 points.
The Eagles started putting points up, but Turner seemed to put up more as Ferendez sank several crucial threes and freshman Portia Segerstrom wreaked havoc on defense while contributing layups.
The Trojans only trailed 54-47 with around six minutes left.
“We had to have confidence,” Fernandez said. “It’s hard to get that confidence back when we dig ourselves in a hole. We know we can do it, but we just have to have the confidence from the start.”
Jefferson was forced to put Johnson back in, who scored seven straight points to widen the margin and end any comeback chances.
Mariya Babilius led the team with 12 points while Fernandez had 11. Freshman Jayla Hodges had seven points while also contributing numerous rebounds on the board.
“The biggest thing a comeback like this does is it shows your team will respond,” Faralli said. “How do you respond to adversity? You can be proud of fighting through adversity and responding that way.”