BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s softball team earned a No. 4 seed and will host Milton on Monday at the Stateline YMCA Youth Sports Complex for a first-round WIAA regional game at 4:30 p.m.
The winner of that game will advance to play at Janesville Parker on Wednesday.
The Purple Knights baseball team earned a seventh seed and will play Janesville Craig on Tuesday at Riverside Park at 5 p.m. The winner will move on to play the winner of the Mukwonago/Parker matchup on Thursday.
Beloit Memorial’s track and field team heads to the Sun Prairie East Regional on Monday. The qualifiers will compete in a sectional on Thursday at Beloit’s Jacobson Field.
In WIAA Division 2 softball, No. 2 seeded Turner will host No. 7 Edgerton at 5 p.m. on Monday. No. 8 Big Foot will play at No. 1 Jefferson, also at 5.
In Division 3 softball on Monday, No. 3 Brodhead will host No. 6 Lancaster and No. 6 Clinton will play at No. 3 Columbus. In Division 4, No. 7 Parkview travels to No. 2 Johnson Creek.
In WIAA Division 2 baseball, No. 1-seeded Turner will host the winner of Thursday’s game between Brodhead-Juda and Monroe on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m. No. 6 Clinton upset Evansville and will play at No. 2 Edgerton on Tuesday while No. 4 Big Foot, a 6-1 winner over Lake Mills, plays at No. 1 Jefferson.
In WIAA Division 4 baseball, No. 5 Parkview played at No. 4 Fall River Thursday and fell in nine innings, 8-7.