BELOIT—Trinity Fry bet on herself. And the gamble paid off.
Fry announced her commitment to NCAA Division II Flagler College, located in St. Augustine, Fla., on Wednesday after a banner sophomore season.
Fry earned NJCAA Division III All-American honors after leading Rock Valley College to its eighth straight national title.
She capped her RVC career by winning MVP honors at the National Tournament.
That led to a variety of options for Fry, who committed less than two months before the school year is set to begin.
“I always knew I was going to commit late, just maybe not this late,” Fry said. “I knew that I could’ve committed to a school earlier, but I bet on myself for my sophomore year, and it couldn’t have worked out any better. I feel like I found the perfect fit.”
Fry committed to Flagler during her recruiting visit this week.
“The campus is just beautiful,” Fry said. “St. Augustine is the oldest city in the country, and the campus is actually on the grounds of a historic hotel (Ponce De Leon Hotel, founded in 1888). Everything is just really beautiful. Oh, and it’s a three-minute drive to the beach.”
The softball is pretty good, too. Flagler, under the direction of fourth-year coach Kathryn Geouge, plays in an extremely competitive conference. The Saints finished 16-20 overall and 9-11 in the Peach Belt Conference.
“She’s a younger coach that is really building something there,” Fry said. “That’s something that was really appealing to me, and something I wanted to be a part of. I’ve been looking to play in Florida since I got to Rock Valley, so this is great. One of my main goals coming off all of the success we had at RVC was to go to another successful program, and they definitely are that.”
Fry will major in Pyschology, with a long-term plan to also receive her Master’s degree from Flagler. She has three years of eligibility to utilize after each of her last two seasons were not counted towards her five years due to COVID-19.
After helping to lead Beloit Turner to a WIAA State Tournament appearance in her junior season, Fry was terrific for the Golden Eagles. In 2021, Fry hit .473 with 10 home runs and 44 RBI’s. She added 18 doubles and 11 stolen bases. She heated up down the stretch, hitting .587 with a .635 on-base percentage in May.
Fry’s next step will no doubt lead to more success, both on the field and off.