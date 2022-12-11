The champion Fruzen Gold Falcons include, front from left, Davion Dawson, Aaron Dunkin, Estevean Cardenas, Banks Denu, De’john Weston, Braylen Huebbe, Roman Rowe and Maxxtyn Frey-Lee. Back row, Brian Denu, David Allen.
BELOIT—The battle for supremacy in Beloit Intermediate School boys basketball went down to the wire Saturday afternoon as both McNeel and Fruzen Gold matched clutch shots late in the game.
McNeel converted three straight 3-pointers, two by Hosani House, to take a 35-31 lead with 1 minute and 12 seconds remaining at Barkin Arena.
Fruzen then scored the final seven points of the game to pull out a 38-35 victory and the championship in the four-team Beloit Intermediate Tournament.
The Falcons held a 31-26 lead, but House hit two 3-pointers and Wesley Watkins drained another to put McNeel on top.
Fruzen started its own rally when it got a 3-pointer from Roman Rowe with 1:02 left.
Braylen Huebbe’s put-back with 31 seconds left put the Falcons on top 36-35 with 31 seconds remaining.
Huebbe then stole a pass with 18 seconds left and passed to Banks Denu, who was fouled 2 seconds later. In a 1-and-1 situation, he converted the first for a 37-35 lead and his second rimmed out, but the rebound was tipped back to him.
Rowe was fouled with :07 left and hit the first three throw to make it 38-35. He missed the second, but Huebbe grabbed the rebound and Fruzen ran out the clock to finish its season 8-0. Brian Denu is head coach of the squad.
Rowe finished with 11 points to lead the winners while Denu chipped in 10 and Estevon Cardenas 9.
House led McNeel with 12 points. Weslley Watkins was next with eight.