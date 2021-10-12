ROCKTON—The Hononegah girls volleyball team has two weeks to figure out how to handle adversity.
If the Indians’ results on the floor are to match their considerable talent, they must improve in several facets as the IHSA Class 4A playoffs loom closer.
Tuesday night, Hononegah (22-4) fell to Guilford in three sets in a battle of the NIC-10’s two best teams not named Belvidere North.
After beating the Vikings on the road earlier this season, Hononegah controlled the first set en route to a 25-17 win.
Perhaps thinking they were well on the way to yet another in-conference sweep, the Indians began making errors and the talented Vikings began taking advantage of them.
Guilford won the second set, holding off a furious Indians rally, 25-23. The third set was a back-and-forth affair, with the Vikings staving off one Indian match point and the Indians three times turning Guilford back before the Vikings finally closed the match with a 30-28 victory.
Indians coach Kaylee Libby said her team didn’t play up to its capabilities, which are considerable. Hononegah received the first overall seed in its IHSA sectional on the basis of a terrific conference season and outstanding performance at the prestigious Mother McCauley Tournament.
“People saw that and said ‘OK, wow, Hononegah must be pretty good,’” Libby said. “And we definitely can be. But tonight, we were making error after error. We’d get a side-out, and make an error on our second serve. We just couldn’t put a string of points together after that first set.”
Libby said the team wasn’t just missing on the skills element.
“There was a real lack of talking out there, and lack of any momentum,” Libby said. “There’s a good chance we will be playing these guys again in a regional final, hopefully, and if we do, we’re going to have to play much better than we did tonight.”
Outside hitter Sydney Kidd said the team has hit a bit of wall with three regular season games to play.
“I feel like we are mentally drained right now,” Kidd said. “We play a lot of teams that aren’t very good, besides Guilford and Belvidere North. I think we’re all a little worried when we play those better teams.
“And we have to figure out a way to play better as a team. It’s happened a lot where if we’re playing well, everything is fine. But even in practice, if we start doing bad, we get mad at each other and everybody quits talking. That’s when things really go downhill. That starts in practice, and we need to do better there for sure.”
The Indians committed 11 service errors compared to four aces, and committed 20 hitting errors to go along with 27 kills, not the percentage that will fly if the team is to make the deep playoff run their seed indicates they are capable of.
Emma Schroeder was solid in the middle, leading the Indians with 13 kills, five blocks and a pair of aces. Olivia Heidel had 23 assists, while Keira Shannon finished with 12 digs.
Hononegah will be back on the court Thursday at Freeport before competing in Autumn Fest, a tournament hosted by Glenbard East.