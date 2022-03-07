Fruin helps Calvin to Sweet 16 By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Mar 7, 2022 Mar 7, 2022 Updated 1 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alec Fruin’s Calvin University team is still alive in the NCAA Division III playoffs.Calvin, located in Grand Rapids, Mich., traveled to Platteville Saturday night and upset fifth-ranked UW-Platteville 76-64 to advance to the tournament’s round of 16.Luke Morrison scored 37 points on 12-for-20 shooting to lead the Knights.Fruin, a Beloit Turner graduate, posted eight rebounds and four points in 33 minutes of action.The Knights advance to take on Elmhurst Friday at 5 p.m.• REAGAN COURIER, PURDUE NORTHWEST (BIG FOOT): Courier had a solid season for Purdue Northwest after transferring from NCAA Division II Drury University.Courier averaged 8.4 points per game and shot a solid 34 percent from the 3-point line.Courier’s sister Payton also played on the squad and got into 12 games.• COURTNEY SCHOENBECK, UW-PARKSIDE (BIG FOOT): Schoenbeck started all 29 games and averaged 5.1 points and 3.3 rebounds for Parkside.The Rangers had a solid season, finishing the year with a 15-14 mark.• CARSON NITZ, LAKE SUPERIOR STATE (TURNER): Nitz started 11 of 22 games and averaged 1.4 points per game for the Lakers, who finished the season with a 4-20 record.• SOFTBALL: TAYLOR PETERSON, WISCONSIN LUTHERAN (CLINTON): Peterson picked up a base hit in six at-bats for Wisconsin Lutheran as it opened its season by splitting a pair of games.• TRINITY FRY, FLAGLER (BELOIT TURNER): Flagler is off to a solid 10-8 start thus far. Fry has appeared in six games and is 1-for-9 at the plate.• KENDALL JOHNSON, ST. LOUIS UNIVERSITY (HONONEGAH): Johnson is hitting .107 thus far as St. Louis has struggled to a 3-11 start.• BROOKE WINTLEND, PURDUE FORT WAYNE (HONONEGAH): Wintlend has a pair of homers to her credit and ss hitting .190 thus far for Purdue Fort Wayne (1-14).• ASHTON MELAAS, STONY BROOK (HONONEGAH): Melaas is off to a terrific start for Stony Brook, posting a 3.11 ERA in nine innings. Stony Brook is off to a solid 7-3 start. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now People's Convoy draws out supporters in South Beloit Court records: South Beloit student charged with sexual assault Beloit's 5Bar’s owner's superpower is putting together unique taste combinations New riverfront development for Beloit eyed Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime