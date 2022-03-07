Alec Fruin’s Calvin University team is still alive in the NCAA Division III playoffs.

Calvin, located in Grand Rapids, Mich., traveled to Platteville Saturday night and upset fifth-ranked UW-Platteville 76-64 to advance to the tournament’s round of 16.

Luke Morrison scored 37 points on 12-for-20 shooting to lead the Knights.

Fruin, a Beloit Turner graduate, posted eight rebounds and four points in 33 minutes of action.

The Knights advance to take on Elmhurst Friday at 5 p.m.

• REAGAN COURIER, PURDUE NORTHWEST (BIG FOOT): Courier had a solid season for Purdue Northwest after transferring from NCAA Division II Drury University.

Courier averaged 8.4 points per game and shot a solid 34 percent from the 3-point line.

Courier’s sister Payton also played on the squad and got into 12 games.

• COURTNEY SCHOENBECK, UW-PARKSIDE (BIG FOOT): Schoenbeck started all 29 games and averaged 5.1 points and 3.3 rebounds for Parkside.

The Rangers had a solid season, finishing the year with a 15-14 mark.

• CARSON NITZ, LAKE SUPERIOR STATE (TURNER): Nitz started 11 of 22 games and averaged 1.4 points per game for the Lakers, who finished the season with a 4-20 record.

• SOFTBALL: TAYLOR PETERSON, WISCONSIN LUTHERAN (CLINTON): Peterson picked up a base hit in six at-bats for Wisconsin Lutheran as it opened its season by splitting a pair of games.

• TRINITY FRY, FLAGLER (BELOIT TURNER): Flagler is off to a solid 10-8 start thus far. Fry has appeared in six games and is 1-for-9 at the plate.

• KENDALL JOHNSON, ST. LOUIS UNIVERSITY (HONONEGAH): Johnson is hitting .107 thus far as St. Louis has struggled to a 3-11 start.

• BROOKE WINTLEND, PURDUE FORT WAYNE (HONONEGAH): Wintlend has a pair of homers to her credit and ss hitting .190 thus far for Purdue Fort Wayne (1-14).

• ASHTON MELAAS, STONY BROOK (HONONEGAH): Melaas is off to a terrific start for Stony Brook, posting a 3.11 ERA in nine innings. Stony Brook is off to a solid 7-3 start.

