ROCKFORD—Hononegah freshman cross country runner Kylie Simpson isn’t very talkative, and she doesn’t use a whole lot of words to describe her performances as an athlete.
That’s okay, she lets her actions do all of the talking.
Simpson, who has finished as the Indians’ top runner in eight of their 10 meets this season, continued her outstanding season with a first-place finish at the NIC-10 Championship at Boylan Catholic High School on a sunny, chilly Saturday morning.
“She’s been putting in those times for us all season,” head coach Jorge Pichardo said. “So, I knew she was going to go out, be aggressive and do her thing. For her to do this as a freshman is huge, and it’s a big statement for not just our conference, but for the state.”
Simpson had a time of 18:15.12, around 47 seconds ahead of any other runner.
“I knew I was ahead,” Simpson said. “And I was trying to push myself for a guaranteed win. It was just fun to run my race and see how I did. I’ve been preparing for it all season, so I was ready.”
Simpson was the first of four straight girls to cross the finish line for Hononegah. Senior Indigo Sterud was second, junior Ally Niedfeldt took third and junior Isabelle Molitor grabbed fourth. Sophomore Isabella Trout took 10th to round out the top 10 for the Indians.
Hononegah blew their NIC-10 foes out of the water, finishing in first with a score of 20. Belvidere North was second with 80.
Pichardo kept the advice simple for his athletes.
“I told them to just go out there and run,” he said. “They’ve been putting in the work since June. It’s really all mental at this point. Our top five girls are the ones that score, but at the end of the day, all the girls out there are being supportive and just being teammates. It’s a title for all 30 of the girls.”
On the boys side, a young squad that had zero returning varsity runners from last season had an impressive third-place finish with a score of 83. Guilford (33) was first and Belvidere North (40) was second.
Head coach Mark McLarty said for the team to finish as high as they did against much more experienced teams was a really nice thing.
“They’re all coming back next year,” head coach Mark McLarty said. “This is a good learning experience for the guys, and we’re going to be a whole lot better in the next few years.”
Freshman Landon Samuelson was the first Indians’ runner to finish as he finished 11th with a time of 16:24.80.
“I’m not gonna lie, it sucked,” Samuelson said. “I hated it, but I just took the mentality of staying in the moment and not thinking about it. I enjoy the challenge. It’s a tough sport, and I want to be good at something that most people aren’t.”
McLarty said that for Samuelson to perform so well with so many veteran runners was great.
“He came from a middle school that doesn’t do cross country,” McLarty said. “He did fine in track in eighth grade, so we knew he’d be good. Every meet he comes out and performs the best way he possibly can.”
Nicolo Altamore was the next Hononegah runner in 13th. Camden Juno (15th) and Bryce Mohnacky (18th) rounded out the top 20.
“We were hoping to win, of course,” Samuelson said. “It’s really good to think that the other teams will be losing seniors, and we won’t. We can take a step up and definitely take the conference title.”
• BIG EIGHT: Beloit Memorial’s top finisher in the boys competition was sophomore Aidan Greenlee in 62nd place in 19:16.5. The Purple Knights finished 11th overall.
The girls did not field a complete team. Senior captain Jeanett Gutierrez was the top Knight, finishing in 26:29.2.