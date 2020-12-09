BELOIT—The distance from the Beloit Snappers’ beautiful new rew residence on the banks of the Rock River to Marlins Stadium in Miami, Fla., is 1,476.2 miles.
So much for geographic regions determining the new affiliations in minor league baseball.
Nothing is set in stone yet, but there is a formal invitation from Major League Baseball to the Snappers to become the Marlins’ new Advanced-A affiliate. It’s part of the ongoing negotiations between MLB and MiLB.
It’s going to happen, folks. And you know what?
I’m OK with it.
Short of a coup that would have brought the Brewers or the Cubs here, the Marlins are a solid choice.
I’m the first to admit I’m no authority on the Marlins, other than I remember as the Florida Marlins they won a couple of World Series titles (1997 with Craig Counsell scoring the Series-clinching run in the 11th inning of Game 7, and 2003), both times as a wild card. They just don’t receive a lot of attention in our neck of the woods, other than the nearly blanket coverage of the organization when it hired the first female general manager in MLB, Kim Ng.
So here’s the short form report on the current Marlins. They made the playoffs in 2020 for the first time since 2003 and afterward parted ways with Michael Hill, who had held a variety of positions, including general manager and president of baseball operations. Apparently team ownership, including CEO Derek Jeter, wanted to bring in their own front office leader and that happened to be Ng.
While the Marlins’ payroll has been modest, on the field the team boasts some quality young talent, including Brian Anderson and Isan Diaz as well as pitchers Sixto Sanchez and Sandy Alcantara. They should continue to make waves in the NL East.
Down on the farm, which is what really matters to Snappers fans, the Marlins have been efficient both finding and developing talent. MLB Pipeline ranks the Marlins’ farm system No.4 in baseball right now while Baseball America ranks it No. 9. Pitcher Max Meyer, the No. 3 pick in the 2020 draft, shortstop Jazz Chisholm and outfielder JJ Bleday are all top-100 prospects.
Playing in the Midwest is nothing new for Marlins farmhands. While COVID-19 shut down the Class A Midwest League in 2020, the Marlins were affiliated with the Clinton LumberKings for the 2019 season. That team won its division and defeated Kane County and Cedar Rapids in the playoffs to reach the finals, where it was swept by South Bend. (Incidentally, the LumberKings, along with the Burlington Bees, have not received an invitation to become an MLB affiliate.)
The fact the Snappers are moving up to the Advance-A level is also a welcome change. The further up the ladder, the higher the level of competition and talent. Primo prospects who may have vaulted in the past over low-A Beloit for a stop in Advanced-A won’t be doing that anymore.
This announcement is just another reason for Snappers fans to be excited. Take a drive down Shirland Avenue and you have to be impressed with how quickly the new stadium is taking shape. It’s amazing.
A few years ago, I’ll take credit for writing something about this franchise being in trouble and perhaps this area being better suited for a college-level independent league that didn’t require as expensive a stadium or as large a fan-base. Fortunately some people, Dennis Conerton in particular, thought I was nuts. They stuck by their guns and in the words of Harry Caray, ‘Holy Cow!’ They turned out to be right.
Quint Studer and Diane Hendricks are bringing this to fruition, going to bat in a big way for this community. Ultimately, Beloit’s future in baseball will depend on fans all getting behind this. It’s fairly simple. Catch some games, buy some whatever-they’re-going-to-be-named merchandise and soak up some minor league baseball.
I can’t wait. See you at the ballpark!