CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa—With the Beloit Sky Carp and Cedar Rapids Kernels tied at three in the sixth, not many people would expect Tevin Mitchell to be the one to break the draw.

Mitchell had not recorded a hit since Sept. 1, 2021, and he was 0-for-29 in the 2022 season. But, he smacked a two-run RBI single to left field for what would prove to be the game-winning hit as the Sky Carp beat the Kernels 5-3 Thursday.

