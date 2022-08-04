CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa—With the Beloit Sky Carp and Cedar Rapids Kernels tied at three in the sixth, not many people would expect Tevin Mitchell to be the one to break the draw.
Mitchell had not recorded a hit since Sept. 1, 2021, and he was 0-for-29 in the 2022 season. But, he smacked a two-run RBI single to left field for what would prove to be the game-winning hit as the Sky Carp beat the Kernels 5-3 Thursday.
Beloit starting pitcher Evan Fitterer had some issues with control on the mound early. Alerick Soularie singled, stole second, and then advanced to third when Fitterer balked. He walked Aaron Sabato, and then allowed the first run of the game on a wild pitch.
Fitterer’s command problems continued in the second as he walked Willie Joe Garry Jr., allowed a single to Will Holland and then allowed the second run of the game on yet another wild pitch to give Cedar Rapids an early 2-0 lead.
Beloit pulled within one in third when Kyler Castillo and Federico Polanco hit back-to-back singles, and each advanced on a wild pitch by Kernels’ starter Orlando Rodriguez. Tevin Mitchell grounded into a double play, but Jose Salas doubled to center field to score Castillo.
Fitterer settled down for a scoreless fourth and fifth, but Seth Gray launched a two-out double to score Kyler Fedko, who had reached on an error by Federico Polanco, to bump Cedar Rapids’ lead up to 3-1.
Fitterer left the game after five innings where he allowed three hits and three runs, two of them earned, while issuing three walks.
Victor Mesa Jr. doubled with one out in the sixth, and Bennett Hostetler, who is on a 10-game hitting streak and had three hits against the Kernels on Tuesday, launched a two-run bomb to make it a tie game.
Ynmanol Marinez and Castillo followed the home run with singles, and Polanco was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs. Mitchel put the Sky Carp ahead for good with his two-run RBI single to left to make it a four-run inning.
Chris Mokma pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh inning, and he has now only allowed one earned run over his last three relief appearances.
Raul Brito threw a hitless eighth, but gave Beloit fans some nerves in the ninth. After striking out back-to-back batters, the Kernels hit three straight singles to pull within one run.
But Brito got Jake Rucker to ground out to fend off Cedar Rapids’ attempted comeback and extend the Sky Carp’s winning streak to four games.
Beloit has taken the first three games of the series against the Kernels, who started the week in sole possession of second place in the Midwest West, which the Sky Carp have now taken over, and they are only four and a half games behind the first-place South Bend Cubs.
The two teams continue the series in Cedar Rapids Friday at 6:35 p.m.