BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp danced around plenty of trouble against the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday’s series finale.
An unearned run here, a home run or two there, but the Sky Carp were only facing a manageable 3-1 deficit heading into the eighth inning.
But eventually, those dancing shoes are going to get worn down to the soles.
The Whitecaps erupted for a four-run eighth as they took down the Sky Carp 7-1 on a midsummer-like afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.
“West Michigan was really aggressive at the plate today,” catcher Joe Mack said. “They were taking really good pitches and driving them. They saw the pitches well and executed their swings really well.”
It is the first series loss of the season for Beloit, which only won two of six against West Michigan.
“We definitely have to get our bats going earlier,” Mack added. “But overall, we’re definitely still in this thing. And we're only going to get better.”
The Whitecaps scattered seven hits off of starter Luis Palacios, who went six innings and only allowed three runs, two of them earned. He issued no walks and struck out seven.
“Luis limited the damage very, very well,” Mack said. “He didn’t have his best stuff today, but he stuck around and executed some pitches really nicely. He was able to stay in counts and get ahead of batters.”
Palacios came in with a 1.29 ERA across two starts, but West Michigan did everything it could to test him.
Justice Bigbie reached second after his fly ball was dropped by center fielder Dalvy Rosario to lead off the second. He moved to third on a passed ball, and put the Whitecaps up 1-0 when he scored on a sacrifice fly by Izaac Pacheco.
Danny Serretti led off the fourth with a homer, but Palacios got the next two batters out. After back-to-back singles got runners on the corners, Colin Burgess grounded out to end the threat.
It was a frequent sight on Friday, Palacios would get into some trouble but would ultimately work his way out of it.
“Luis is a different breed out there,” Mack said. “He is very calm and collected. He’s just staying positive out there, and that sets a really good example for the rest of our team.”
Roberto Campos homered to make it 3-1 in the fifth, and Jake Schrand tossed a scoreless seventh out of the bullpen.
But Kyle Crigger had a tough eighth that would sink the Sky Carp’s chances of a comeback.
He allowed two walks, a single and a wild pitch that scored a runner. He then hit Burgess before being replaced by Chandler Jozwiak, who allowed two one-run singles and a bases-loaded walk to make it 7-1. All four runs were charged to Crigger.
It was a rare blowup for the Beloit bullpen, which came into the game with a league-low 2.99 ERA.
And while the Sky Carp offense scattered seven hits from six different batters, none of them were timely as they went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
Mack brought in both of Beloit's runs with an RBI single to left in the second and a ground out in the ninth.
“Our lineup is fantastic,” Mack said. “A lot of these guys are very disciplined at the plate and starting to get things going. We just have to try and stay engaged with the game. We have to rally behind each other.”
The Sky Carp have Monday off before heading to Fort Wayne for a six-game series with the Tincaps.
• FRIDAY RECAP: Beloit starter Edgar Sanchez struggled, allowing five runs, four of them earned, in three innings as the Sky Carp fell 5-3.
The bullpen only allowed one hit over the next six innings, but Beloit couldn't muster up enough offense.
Jake Thompson homered and Yiddi Cappe and Brady Allen each had two hits.
• SATURDAY RECAP: Zach King pitched six innings of three-hit, no-run baseball while Caleb Wurster and Matt Pushard locked down a 4-0 shutout for Beloit.
Joshua Zamora had an inside-the-park home run in the sixth as the Sky Carp scattered single runs in four different innings.
Allen, Mack, Zamora and Kyler Castillo all had two hits.
WHITECAPS 7, SKY CARP 2
W. Michigan….010 110 040 — 7 13 0
Beloit…………….010 000 001 — 2 7 1
W. MICHIGAN (ab-r-h-rbi) — Campos, cf, 6-1-1-1; Jung, 2b, 4-0-1–1; Serretti, ss, 5-1-2-2; Bigbie, lf, 5-1-0-0; Pacheco, 3b, 3-1-0-1; Crouch, c, 4-1-2-0; Walker, rf, 5-0-4-0; Burgess, dh, 3-1-0-0; Meyers, 1b, 4-1-3-1. Totals: 39-7-13-6.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi) — Bradshaw, lf, 4-0-1-0; Watson, ss, 3-1-2-0; Cappe, 2b, 3-0-0-0; Thompson, 1b, 3-1-1-0; Allen, rf, 2-0-0-0; Mack, c, 4-0-1-2; Rosario, cf, 4-0-1-0; Zubia, dh, 3-0-0-0; Zamora, 3b, 3-0-1-0. Totals: 29-2-7-2.
PB: Mack. E: Rosario. CS: Bradshaw. SF: Pachecho. 2B: Walker, Thompson, Watson. HR: Serretti, Campos.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): W. Michigan, Burhenn (4.0-4-1-1-1-1); Pinales (W,2-0,1.0-0-0-0-0-2); Michael (H,1,1.0-1-0-0-1-0); Holub (H,3,1.0-0-0-0-1-0); Mattison (1.0-1-0-0-0-1); Tortosa (1.0-1-1-1-2-0). Beloit, Palacios (L,1-1,6.0-7-3-2-0-7); Schrand (1.0-2-0-0-0-0); Crigger (0.1-1-4-4-2-0); Jozwiak (1.2-3-0-0-2-1).
WP: Crigger. HBP: Burgess (by Crigger); Meyers (by Jozwiak). T: 2:30. Att. 1,336.