ROCKFORD – Hononegah head girls coach basketball coach Jason Brunke will guide the NIC-10 All-Stars during the Rising Stars Classic High School All-Star game on Saturday.
The NIC-10 Girls Stars will play a team of Area Stars at 5 p.m. at Rock Valley College. The NIC-10 Boys Stars will play the Area Stars at 7 p.m.
Brunke will have two of Hononegah seniors on his squad: Haley Warren and Carly LaMay. The NIC-10 Boys Stars also include a pair of Hononegah Indians: Owen Hart and Dominic Commisso.
The NIC-10 Girls Stars also include Brooklyn Gray (Auburn), Mya Davidson (Harlem), Karley Colson (Rockford Jefferson), Crystal Sotelo (Belvidere North), Kiara Brandon (Guilford), Olivia Harter (Boylan), Julie Bailey (Harlem) and Zhakyla Evans (Auburn). Carlee Fridly of Belvidere North and Myah Udell of Harlem are alternates.
The Area Stars include Miyah Brown and Renee Rittmeyer (Winnebago), Mikaya Huffine (Rockford Lutheran), Sam Tourtillott (Dixon), Izzie McKinley (Byron), Faith Feuerbach and Ella Shipely (Sycamore), Olivia Dinges (Amboy), Brynn Haas (Stockton) and Mary Zettle (Dakota). Alternates are Eastland’s Addison Burkholder and Chloe Sweizer. Judy Krause of Winnebago will coach the team.
The NIC-10 Boys Stars, coached by Guilford’s Chris Dixon, also include Rob Chaney (Auburn), Jemere Jefferson and Latrell Kyles (East), Kaleb Dixson (Freeport), Alex Wilson and Lathan Lewis (Harlem), Bryson Hodge (Guilford) and Joey Appino (Boylan). Alternates are Aaron Winters (Belvidere North) and Semag Smith (Guilford).
Area Boys Stars include Kellen Henze (Eastland), Jacob Gaither (Dixon), Alec Golembiewski (Genoa-Kingston), Garrett Bertrand (Lutheran), Ike Johnson (Rockford Christian), Evan Davidson (Stillman Valley), Carl Firch (Winnebago), Ryan Simmons (Rochelle), Lane Mcvicar (DeKalb) and Hunter Hoffman (Pecatonica). Alternates are Bo Seaton (Pecatonica) and Max Connell (Byron).
Pecatonica’s Bobby Heisler will coach the Area Stars.
The NIC-10 boys have an all-time record of 19-4 in the Rising Stars event, which at one time was divided between large and small schools, rather than the NIC-10 vs. everyone else. The girls series has been much closer, with the NIC-10 leading 13-10. The games were first held in 1996.