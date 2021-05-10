ROCKTON—Senior Alexis Lewis and junior Emma Schroeder of Hononegah, both 6-foot-2 middle blockers, were named to the All-NIC-10 Volleyball first team. Both are NCAA Division 1 recruits with Lewis signed with Memphis and Schroeder already committed to Kent State.
NIC-10 runnerup Hononegah also had senior Gillian DePauw and junior Ella Jensen both receive Special Mention.
League champion Belvidere North’s Jayden Flynn was named NIC-10 MVP and four of her teammates joined her on the all-conference first team.
Guilford’s Trace Noack was named Coach of the year and Belvidere earned the Sportsmanship Award.
The entire NIC-10 Team follows:
• FIRST TEAM: Grace Betke, Belvidere North, jr., OH; Kaitlyn Flynn, Guilford, sr., OH; Jayden Flynn, Belvidere North, Jr., S; Ireland Henry, Belvidere North, soph., L; Ella Holmstrom, Guilford, jr., OH; Ava Irwin, Belvidere North, jr., OH; Alexis Lewis, Hononegah, sr., M; Kate Shields, Boylan, jr., S; Emma Schroeder, Hononegah, jr., M; Rachel Scott, Belvidere North, jr., Opp.
• SPECIAL MENTION: Gillian DePauw, Hononegah, sr., S; Ella Jensen, Hononegah, jr., M; Briana Johnson, Harlem, sr., OH; Allena Kindgren, Belvidere, jr., OH; Ayanna Manikham, Guilford, jr., M.
• FINAL VARSITY STANDINGS: 1, Belvidere North; 2, Hononegah; 3, Guilford; 4, Boylan; 5, Harlem; 6, Belvidere; 7, Rockford Auburn; 8, Rockford East; 9, Rockford Jefferson; 10, Freeport.
• FINAL JAYVEE STANDINGS: 1, Hononegah; 2, Belvidere North; 3, Rockford Auburn; 4, Freeport; 5, Belvidere; 6, Boylan; 7, Guilford; 8, Rockford East; 9, Rockford Jefferson; 10, Harlem.
• FINAL FRESHMEN STANDINGS: 1, Belvidere North; 2, Hononegah; 3, Freeport; 4, Auburn; 5, Harlem; 6, Boylan; 7, Belvidere; 8, Guilford; 9, Rockford Jefferson; 10, Rockford East.