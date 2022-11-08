BELOIT—Their first football season in the Southern Lakes Conference didn’t produce the number of victories the Beloit Memorial Purple Knights were hoping for, but several received post-season honors.
Earning Second Team salutes for the Knights (2-7, 1-6 SLC) were four seniors: defensive lineman Josh Martinez, running back Decarlos Nora III, offensive lineman Andre Fuller and linebacker Kendale Thomas.
Nora, 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds, led the Knights in rushing with 159 carries for 772 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 129 yards and a score. In just SLC play, he ranked second in number of carries (120) and seventh in yards (587).
Thomas was the Knights’ leading tackler with 56 solos and 15 assists (71). The 5-10, 205-pounder had three tackles for losses. In just SLC play, he had 46 solos to rank third.
Like Thomas, the 6-4, 255-pound Martinez and 6-1, 250-pound Fuller were two-way starters for the Knights on both the offensive and defensive lines.
Senior kicker Baylor Denu and defensive linemen Jaedyn Coleman and Devin Froemming earned Honorable Mention along with junior Toby Robinson, who was named at the Utility spot.
Denu was a consistent threat to put the ball in the end zone on kickoffs for touchbacks. He booted 20-of-21 extra points and 2-of-3 field goals with his 32-yarder the fourth longest in the SLC this season.
Robinson rushed 74 times for 459 yards and four TDs and was also a top return man. He was second in the league with 263 yards, averaging 29.2 and scoring one TD.
Both Froemming, a 5-10, 300-pound junior and Coleman, a 6-foot, 320-pound sophomore, will be counted on to play key roles next fall.
SLC champion Badger’s junior quarterback JP Doyle was named Offensive Player of the Year. Wilmot senior defensive back Anthony Corona was named Defensive Player of the Year. The entire team follows:
• FIRST TEAM OFFENSE: QB—JP Doyle, Badger, jr. RB—Carson Bilitz, Waterford, jr.; Drew Weis, Burlington, sr.; Marco Fallett, Wilmot, sr. WR—Tommy Teberg, Burl, jr.; Collin Meininger, Westosha Central, jr. TE—Aeneas Hayes, Badger, sr. UTILITY—Kacey Spranger, Union Grove, sr. OL—EJ Gritzner, Badger, sr.; Noah Moris, Union Grove, sr.; Brodie Shepstone, Waterford, sr.; Mason McNeill, WC, sr.; Aiden Olson, Elkhorn, jr. K—Andrew Karnatz, Badger, sr.
• FIRST TEAM DEFENSE: DL—Noah Moris, Union Grove, sr.; Austin Glynn, Waterford, jr.; Charley Zigmund, Badger, sr.; Mason Wierzbicki, WC, jr. LB—Taylor O’Laughlin, Badger, sr.; Aidan Schaefer, Waterford, sr.; Keaton Enright, WC, jr.; Michael Grasso, Wilmot, sr. DB—Anthony Corona, Wilmot, sr.; Seth Johnson, Badger, sr.; Owen Martinson, Waterford, sr. P—Danny Kniep, Burlington, sr.
• SECOND TEAM OFFENSE: QB—Brock Koeppel, WC, jr. RB—Landon Nottestad, Badger, jr; Decarlos Nora, Beloit Memorial, sr. WR—Kade Frisby, Wilmot, jr.; Drew Lang, Burlington, jr. TE—Anthony Hall, Wilmot, sr. UTILITY—Nick Argersinger, WC, sr. OL—Brandon Watrous, Badger, jr.; Jackson Braden, Badger, jr.; Andre Fuller, Beloit Memorial, sr.; Robbie Kedrowicz, Waterford, so.; Jaden Sharkey, Union Grove, sr. K—Benjamin Graham, Burlington, jr.
• SECOND TEAM DEFENSE: DL—Lee Gauger, Burlington, jr.; Josh Martinez, Beloit Memorial, sr.; Aiden Olson, Elkhorn, jr.; Sammy Sippy, WC, jr. LB—Kendale Thomas, Beloit Memorial, sr.; Murphy Diggins, Burlington, sr.; Joe Liptak, Badger, sr.; Landon Taylor, WC, so. DB—Alex Sippy, WC, sr.; Isaac Dow, Burlington, sr.; Jordan Hall, Elkhorn, sr. P—Beau Veit, Waterford, fr.
• HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE: QB—Jack Sulik, Burlington, jr.; Nathan Williams, Union Grove, sr. WR—Cade Scheideman, Badger, sr. UTILITY—Nick Argersinger, WC, sr.; Anthony Corona, Wilmot, sr.; Toby Robinson, Beloit Memorial, jr. OL—Aidan Runyan, WC, sr.; Levi High, Wilmot, sr.; Seth Bjorge, Waterford, sr.; Cody Pappadakis, Wilmot, sr.; Vinny Simek, Elkhorn, sr. K—Baylor Dnu, Beloit Memorial, sr.
• HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE: DL—Robbie Kedrowicz, Waterloo, so.; David Kraus, Burlington, sr.; Travis Luth, Elkhorn, jr.; Devin Froemming, Beloit Memorial, jr.; Jaedyn Coleman, Beloit Memorial, so. LB—Castor Warnke, Waterford, jr.; Riley Storm-Voltz, Union Grove, sr. DB—Nick Argersinger, WC, sr.; Kade Frisby, Wilmot, jr.; Kaleb Zabielski, Burlington, sr.; Santino Butitta, Badger, sr.