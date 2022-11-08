BDN_221109_Decarlos
Running back Decarlos Nora, left, led Beloit Memorial in rushing and was one of four Purple Knights earning Second Team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—Their first football season in the Southern Lakes Conference didn’t produce the number of victories the Beloit Memorial Purple Knights were hoping for, but several received post-season honors.

Earning Second Team salutes for the Knights (2-7, 1-6 SLC) were four seniors: defensive lineman Josh Martinez, running back Decarlos Nora III, offensive lineman Andre Fuller and linebacker Kendale Thomas.

