Anyone that has seen the Big Foot senior compete on the basketball court can give attest that the term ‘give up’ isn’t in his vocabulary.
So when Foster found himself in the home stretch of what he figured was the final cross country race of his life, he figured he’d give it one more kick.
“Honestly as I was running that final mile, I didn’t think I had the chance to make it,” Foster said. “But I said ‘Hey, it’s my last race. Why not turn on the jets and catch this kid and see what happens?’”
That kid was Jefferson senior Mason Marin. And that final kick? The one that had him sprinting past Marin, enough to beat him by five seconds?
That’s the one that got him to the WIAA Division 2 state cross country meet.
Foster, a decorated hoops star whose accomplishments include being named the Beloit Daily News All-Area Player of the Year following a terrific junior season, was elated with the result.
“I got past him, and I wasn’t risking anything,” Foster said. “In the back of my mind, I thought there was a chance. I was hoping there was. I feel like in track, cross country last year, it only means so much when you get close and can’t get over the hump. This year, I had to do something that meant something. Doing well in sectionals, that wasn’t good enough. You don’t get to say you went to state. Now, I can say that I did.”
Foster said he does owe a debt of gratitude to a local team.
“Those Clinton boys, man,” Foster said. “If they didn’t qualify as a team, I wouldn’t have made it as an individual. I’m going to have to take them out to Culver’s or something.”
Foster’s time of 17:41 bested his previous PR of 17:53, and was more than a minute better than his time at the same meet last year, when he finished 33rd in a competitive field.
Before Foster, who will play college hoops somewhere, embarks on another fantastic season for the Chiefs, he’ll have one more chance to out-kick a runner in the state meet.