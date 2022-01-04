WALWORTH, Wis.—Senior forward Gus Foster dropped in 39 points and teammate Hudson Torrez converted 9-of-11 second-half free throws as Big Foot held on for a 73-64 victory over visiting Beloit Turner Tuesday night.
Foster was also busy at the free-throw line all night. He was 8-of-9 at the line in the first half and scored 16 points as the Chiefs took a 31-22 lead. Foster was 5-of-6 from the line in the second half and tallied 23 more points.
Torrez only had four points at the intermission and finished with 15 as the only other Chief in double figures.
Turner was led by Tyler Sutherland with 19 points, including four 3-pointers. Will Lauterbach had 12 points and Keshawn Hobson scored all 11 of his points in the second half.
• WHITEWATER 64, CLINTON 49: The Cougars struggled mightily with turning the ball over and fell to Whitewater Tuesday night in Clinton.
Whitewater led 43-33 at halftime and, though Clinton cut the advantage to three in the second half, the Whippets finished strong for the win.
Jon Aron led all scorers with 21 points, while Jake Hintz added 13 and Ramon Wence had 10.
Clinton was led by Peyton Bingham’s 16 points, while both Peircen Bingham and Reagan Flickinger added nine.
The Cougars will host Evansville Friday.
• BRODHEAD 54, EVANSVILLE 47: The Cardinals stayed perfect in Rock Valley Conference play with a victory over host Evansville Tuesday.
Owen Leifker led the Cards with 17 points, while Josiah Engen chipped in 14 and Gage Boegli had 11.
Evansville was led by Stephen Kopecky’s 16 points. The Blue Devils held a 21-18 halftime lead but the upset bid was shut down in the second half.
• SOUTH BELOIT 58, NORTH BOONE 45: The SoBos got a career-best 23 points from Bradley Knepper, while Ross Robertson had 17 points, 11 rebounds, seven blocks and four assists to lead the 11-1 SoBos to a win over visiting North Boone.
The SoBos will be back in action when they travel to Alden-Hebron Wednesday night.
• GIRLS BASKETBALL: HONONEGAH 50, BELVIDERE NORTH 24: It didn’t take long for Hononegah’s girls basketball team to assume control of Tuesday night’s NIC-10 battle with visiting Belvidere North.
Leading just 7-3 late in a sluggish first quarter, the Indians got a 3-pointer and then a steal from Haley Warren that led to a layup by Kamryn Abney.
Abney then drained a 3-pointer to make it 15-3 to end the quarter and the Indians were well on their way to a 50-24 victory. It was 47-17 after three quarters.
Warren led the Indians (16-3, 6-0) with 17 points, converting five 3-pointers. Abney and Carly LaMay each had seven.
Crystal Sotelo was 6-for-6 at the free-throw line and led the Blue Thunder (7-7, 3-3) with eight points.
Belvidere North….. 3 4 10 7—24
Hononegah……….15 18 14 3—50
BELVIDERE NORTH (fg ft-fta pts)—Armstrong 1 0-0 2, Fridly 1 0-0 3, Sotelo 1 6-6 8, Ulferts 1 0-0 2, Botcher 0 2-2 2, Hulstedt 1 0-0 3. Hefty 2 0-0 4. Totals: 7 8-8 24.
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts)—Johnston 1 0-0 3, Hann 2 0-0 4, Abney 3 0-0 7, Warren 5 2-4 17, Carter 2 0-0 5, LaMay 3 1-3 7, Hauser 1 1-1 3, Gunnink 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 4-8 50.
3-pt. Goals: BN 2 (Fridly, Hulstedt), Hono 8 (Warren 3, Abney, Johnston, Carter). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: BN 7, Hono 8.
WHITEWATER 64, CLINTON 49
Whitewater 33 31—64
Clinton 23 26—49
WHITEWATER: Hintz 3 6-8 13, Crowley 0 2-4 2, Wence 3 4-7 10, Rubio 1 0-1 2, Aron 9 0-0 21, Brown 1 5-9 8, Segnera 1 0-0 3, Nichols 2 1-4 5. Totals: 20 18-33 64.
CLINTON: Pey Bingham 6 4-10 16, Peirc Bingham 4 1-5 9, Gill 3 1-2 7, Flickinger 4 0-0 9, Aceves 1 0-0 2, Feggestad 1 3-4 6. Totals: 19 9-21 49.
3-pointers: Clinton 2 (Flickinger, Feggestad). Whitewater 6 (Hintz, Aron 3, Brown, Sagnera).
BRODHEAD 54, EVANSVILLE 47
Brodhead 18 36—54
Evansville 21 26—47
BRODHEAD: Weeden 0 2-2 2, Engen 4 5-9 14, Vondra 1 0-0 2, Leifker 4 8-8 17, Walker 1 1-4 4, Boegli 4 2-3 11, Malkow 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 18-26 54.
EVANSVILLE: Bahrs 5 0-0 13, Miller 1 4-5 6, Heinzdannan 1 0-0 3, Howlett 3 0-0 7, Buehl 1 0-0 2, Manes 1 0-0 3, Kopekcy 8 0-3 16. Totals: 19 4-8 47.
3-pointers: Brodhead 4 (Engen, Leifker, Walker, Boegli). Evansville 5 (Bahrs 3, Howlett, Manes)
BIG FOOT 73, TURNER 64
Turner 22 42—64
Big Foot 31 42—73
TURNER: Howard 3 0-0 7, Giddley 1 1-2 4, Lauterbach 5 2-6 12, Hoppe 1 1-5 3, Sutherland 7 1-1 19, Erickson 2 0-0 5, Hobson 4 3-4 11, Johnson 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 8-18 64.
BIG FOOT: Torrez 3 9-11 15, Gerdes 1 3-6 6, Schmitz 1 1-4 4, Pruessin 1 0-0 2, Foster 12 14-16 39, Wilson 1 2-4 4, J Schmitz 1 0-1 2. Totals: 20 29-42 73,
3-pointers: Beloit Turner 8 (Johnson, Erickson, Sutherland 4, Giddley). Big Foot 5 (Gerdes, Schmitz, Foster 3);