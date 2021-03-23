WALWORTH, Wis. — Gus Foster made a major leap in his junior season at Big Foot.
A jump so high, in fact, that he was named Beloit Daily News All-Area Player of the Year for his efforts.
Foster was a terrific all-around force for the Chiefs, averaging 23.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for an improving Big Foot roster.
Joining Foster on the first team is Turner's Donvahan Cain, Hononegah's Gabe Roessler, Parkview's Trey Oswald and Brodhead's Owen Leifker.
On the second team was Parkview's Connor Simonson, South Beloit's Nolen Rogers,