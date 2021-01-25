WALWORTH, Wis.—Monday night’s game between the Beloit Turner boys and Big Foot was relegated to back gym status.
For the Chiefs, however, the game will get top billing.
For the first time since Feb. 8, 2014, Big Foot defeated Turner, winning 79-69 behind a career performance from junior Gus Foster.
“It means so much to us,” Foster said. “We had some guys who were unable to play, four of them who get regular minutes, and it shows so much about the effort and the fight we have. We’ve done that all year, but a lot of games haven’t gone our way. It’s so encouraging to get a tough game like this and have things go in our favor.”
Foster said the play of freshman point guard Hudson Torrez, who finished with 13 points including a 10-for-11 performance at the free throw line, helping the Chiefs salt things away in the back gym while the Turner-Big Foot girls game occurred in the main gym.
“I think he’s already to best ballhandler in the Rock Valley Conference,” Foster said. “He can get wherever he wants to on the court because he’s got such a low center of gravity. By the time he’s done here, I think he can be the best player in Big Foot history.”
Evan Penniman added 10 points while Alex Schmitz had nine for the Chiefs.
The Chiefs forward scored 36 points as Big Foot rallied to defeat the Trojans and move to 7-11 on the season.
The Chiefs went 28-for-34 from the charity stripe.
The loss dropped Turner to a disappointing 3-12 on the year despite Donavhan Cain scoring 31 points and Konner Giddley adding 13.
“Give all the credit to Big Foot,” Turner coach Ken Watkins said. “They played harder and made more plays than us when the game was in the balance.
“We had a sluggish and uninspired walk-through and it carried over to the game. By the time we made a run, we’d dug ourselves a hole. And Foster played an outstanding game for them.”
Big Foot will play East Troy Thursday night while Turner plays at Evansville Thursday night.
BIG FOOT 79, TURNER 69
Turner 30 39 —69
Big Foot 35 44—79
TURNER: Karich 3 2-2 9, Combs 2 1-4 3, Burrows 2 2-2 6, Jacobs 2 1-2 5, Giddley 4 4-4 13. Cain 12 5-5 31. Dillard 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 14-19 69.
BIG FOOT: Greco 2 0-0 6, Torrez 1 10-11 13, Schmitz 3 3-3 9, Foster 11 13-17 36, Penniman 3 1-2 10. Totals 20 28-34 79.
3-pointers: Turner 4 (Cain 2, Giddley, Karich) Big Foot 7 (Greco 2, Torrez, Foster, Penniman 3).
• EVANSVILLE 56, CLINTON 39: The Blue Devils kept the Cougars winless on the season after jumping out to a 32-15 advantage at halftime.
Evansville was led by Tyr Severson, who scored 15 points and Mason Miller, who scored 13.
Clinton’s Chase Peterson scored 12 points.
The Cougars will host Williams Bay Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
EVANSVILLE 56, CLINTON 39
Evansville 32 24—56
Clinton 15 24—39
EVANSVILLE: Maves 3 0-0 6, Geske 1 0-0 2, Miller 4 2-4 13, Bisch 1 0-0 2, Stenel 2 2-4 6, Heinzelman 0 2-2 2, Severson 7 1-1 15, Thompson 3 4-8 10. Totals: 21 11-19 56.
CLINTON: Bingham 3 0-0 6, Peterson 3 6-10 12, Feggestad 1 0-0 2, Mueller 2 2-2 6, Klein 3 0-1 7, Peircen Bingham 3 0-0 7. Totals: 15 8-13 39.
3-pointers: Evansville 3 (Miller 3) Clinton 1 (Peircen Bingham). Total fouls: Clinton 12, Evansville 13.
• GIRLS HOOPS: TURNER 55, BIG FOOT 29: The Trojans continued their solid season with a blowout win at Big Foot.
Turner led by just eight at 21-13 at halftime, but put up 34 second-half points to run away with the game in the second half.
The Trojans were led by Presley Hasse and Olivia Tinder, each of whom finished with 12 points.
Turner willl play at Whitewater Tuesday night, while Big Foot will play at Janesville Craig.
TURNER 55, BIG FOOT 29
Turner 21 34 —55
Big Foot 13 16 —29
TURNER: Adams 2 0-0 5, Wilson 1 0-2 2, Fitzgerald 3 2-2 9, Pres Hasse 5 1-2 12, Martin 0 2-2 2, Fernandez 0 4-4 4, Klossner 0 2-2 2, Tinder 3 6-8 12, Peyt Hasse 3 1-2 7. Totals: 17 18-24 55.
BIG FOOT: Luceck 3 0-2 6, Harvey 3 2-5 8, Larson 1 2-9 5, Quackenbush 1 0-0 3, Gillingham 0 0-2 0, Tracy 1 1-2 3, Ritchey 1 2-2 4. Totals: 10 7-22 29.
3-pointers: Turner 3 (Adams, Pres Hasse, Fitzgerald), Big Foot 2 (Quackenbush, Larson).