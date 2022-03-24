There might have been some doubt as to whether Gus Foster of Big Foot could repeat as Beloit Daily News All-Area Player of the Year.
Then, the playoffs happened, and the doubts disappeared.
Foster, a senior bound for UW-Stevens Point, led his Chiefs to a magical run through the WIAA Division 3 state playoffs that ended just one game shy of Big Foot’s first ever appearance at state.
Foster provided the singular highlight of the prep season when he nailed a buzzer-beating three-pointer to defeat Martin Luther in the regional finals.
His regular season was fantastic as well. Foster ended the campaign leading the Rock Valley Conference in scoring at 22.6 points per game while grabbing 10 boards, second in the league, as well.
“Gus is an example of the relentless pursuit of excellence,” Big Foot coach Hunter Price said. “Gus wants to get better, more than any other player I’ve seen. Gus wanted to hear what is weaknesses are so he coulg get better. On what would be career nights for most players, he’d call me after games asking what he could have done better. He’s got a flawlees motor and is an amazing kid.”
Joining Foster on the first team was Owen Hart and Brandon Beck of Hononegah, Owen Leifker of Brodhead and Ross Robertson of South Beloit.
On the second team was Beloit Turner’s Konner Giddley, Brodhead’s Josiah Engen, South Beloit’s Blake Ayotte, Beloit Memorial’s Shaq Roman and Trey Oswald of Parkview.
Hart was a first-team all-NIC-10 selection, and was often the smallest player on the floor along with being the toughest. Hart, listed generously at 5-foot-9, averaged 16.1 points, 3.4 assists a, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 40 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
“Owen was often the smallest guy on the court but usually got the most accomplished,” Hononegah coach Mike Miller said. “He led us in scoring, free throw shooting, 3-point shooting assists and steals. I can’t imagine anyone on any team did more.”
Beck missed a chunk of time with a foot injury, and the Indians struggled in his absence. When he got back, Hononegah came within a whisker of a IHSA Class 4A regional crown.
Beck averaged 15.1 points and 5.8 boards per game while shooting 39 percent from the 3-point line.
“He was a total difference-maker on our team,” Miller said. “His shooting ability gave room for our bigs to operate and our smalls to drive. He made huge strides this year to become more than just a shooter. He was able to put the ball on the floor and get to the free throw line.”
Leifker was, in the parlance of today’s youth, quite simply a bucket. He put up 20.2 points per game and ended his career with over 1,000 points. He shot 50 percent from the field and 83 percent from the foul line.
Perhaps most importantly, he helped lead the Cardinals to a Rock Valley Conference title.
“The kid has been phenomenal for us all three of his varsity seasons,” Brodhead coach Tommy Meier said. “He used to only be known for his outside shot, but once teams took that away he learned new ways to score by attacking the rim and working in the post. He’s a huge reason our program has had the success it had.”
Robertson was the man in the middle for South Beloit, who advanced to the sectionals before being eliminated.
The 6-foot-6 freshman was a first-team all-conference selection and averaged 15.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and blocked a school-record 110 blocks. He already has the SoBo career record for blocks, and set the single-season SoBo record for boards.
He was named honorable mention All-State by the AP as the SoBos enjoyed one of the best years in school history.
“Ross was the best player on our team the first time he walked into the gym last summer,” South Beloit coach Matt Stucky said. “His game maturity is what you find in the best upperclassmen, not a freshman. He’s a good shooter, handles the ball well and has a series of post moves to score on the inside. Defensively, his awareness and timing for blocking shots is impressive.”
Oswald had a terrific senior campaign, posting a scoring average of 17.5 points per game.
“Trey was a dominant all around player for us,” Parkview coach Mary Crane said. “His athleticism and aggressiveness was showcased all season. He can score from anywhere on the court. His footwork was the most impressive part of his game. He has the ability to get a good shot off no matter where the defense is.”
Engen finished 10th in the league in scoring at 14.3 points per game, shooting an impressive 53 percent from the floor. He added 3.7 rebounds per contest as well.
“Josiah took huge strides from his junior year to this year,” Meier said. “He went from averaging five points per game to 14. He played with a lot more confidence this year and also made a big improvement in his outside shooting, making 36 percent of his 3-pointers.”
Ayotte set the SoBos single-season record with 92 3-pointers made and knocked down 39 percent of them.
“Blake had a breakout season for us,” Stucky said. “His shooting ability and unlimited range are what catch your eyes first, but I’m impressed with with the way he’s improved defensively and with his leadership. He’s become a total player and is a joy to coach.”
Giddley was Turner’s best defender and really came on as the season continued. He finished the season averaging 13 points per game.
“Konner is a gamer,” Turner coach Ken Watkins said. “He’s going to come to play every night. He’s a really competitive and athletic kid. He did a lot of us on both sides of the ball this year and I expect he will be even better next year.”
Roman averaged 8.8 points per game while shooting 78 percent from the free throw line.
“Shaq was one of our most consistent players,” Beloit Memorial coach Dakota Lindsay said. “Both in games and in practice. He was a great leader who led by example.”
Big Foot’s Hunter Price was named Coach of the Year after leading Big Foot to its greatest ever season.
2021-22 BDN ALL-AREA TEAM
FIRST TEAM: Gus Foster, sr., Big Foot; Owen Hart, sr., Hononegah; Brandon Beck, jr., Hononegah; Owen Leifker, sr., Brodhead; Ross Robertson, fr., South Beloit.
SECOND TEAM: Josiah Engen, sr., Brodhead; Blake Ayotte, jr., South Beloit; Shaq Roman, sr., Beloit Memorial; Konner Giddley, jr., Beloit Turner; Trey Oswald, sr., Parkview.
HONORABLE MENTION: Braydon Savitski-Lynde, Hononegah; Peyton Bingham, Clinton; Hudson Torrez, Big Foot; Brady Malkow, Brodhead; Cullen Walker, Brodhead; Will Lauterbach, Turner; Fazion Farr, Beloit Memorial; Davion Bland, Beloit Memorial.