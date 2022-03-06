WALWORTH—Gus Foster spent the long, restless hours of Saturday afternoon on his phone, watching YouTube.
That’s not exactly uncommon for a teenager. But Foster’s clip of choice: Great moments in NCAA Tournament history.
It was March, of course, and it so happened that Foster was merely foreshadowing what was to come that evening at Big Foot High School, where him and his teammates created a little March Madness of their own.
Foster’s buzzer-beating three-pointer gave Big Foot a 51-49 win over Martin Luther in the WIAA Division 3 regional finals.
Of the many buzzer-beaters highlighted in the clip Foster saw, one of the most memorable came from Bryce Drew of Valparaiso, who upset Vanderbilt in the 1998 Tourney with a buzzer-beater from the right win off a pass from a big man.
Valpo had 2.5 seconds to go the length of the floor.
Big Foot had 2.9. The Chiefs were trailing by a point after Martin Luther junior Demerius Shakur sank both ends of a one-and-one to give the Spartans a one-point lead.
Big Foot coach Hunter Price hadn’t heard of Bryce Drew (“it’s before my time”), but certainly knew the play he wanted.
“We’ve been running that play in practice for three years,” Price said. “And we’ve never had the situation come up to use it. The guys executed it to perfection.”
Inbounder Alex Schmitz, from under his own basket, threw the ball to the opposite top of the key. Tyler Wilson leaped to make the catch, with two defenders in his wake, and flipped the ball to Foster, who released the shot from just beyond the arc with 1.8 seconds still showing on the clock.
All net. Game over. Pandemonium reigned as Foster sprinted towards the Big Foot student section, which in turn poured out onto the floor to celebrate with their classmates.
Martin Luther elected not to guard the Schmitz and drop all five players into the frontcourt. That give the senior an open lane to look for Wilson.
“We’ve practiced that play mostly with Eli Gerdes throwing the pass,” Schmitz said. “But I had a gut feeling right before the play that Alex should make the throw. He’s been a solid multiple-sport varsity athlete, and I knew he had what it takes to make the pass.
“And I told Tyler that he was going to college for jumping, and he’s going to jump up and make this catch. The initial call was for Gus to back-cut, but the opportunity wasn’t there with the way they were playing it, so they changed it on the fly.”
Foster, who led all scorers with 20 points, said the change was necessary.
“They dropped a guy back, and there was another guy on me,” Foster said. “So even if I caught the pass, I was going to have to go over at least two guys to make it. So I just dropped back and got in position to shoot the jumper.”
Schmitz said the play looked good from the time the official handed him the ball.
“I trusted Tyler completely,” Schmitz said. “He’s the best overall athlete in our school. And when Gus let it go, I knew we had just won the regional title.”
The Chiefs controlled the action in the first half, leading 28-21 at the break. But Foster went on a scoring drought and the Spartans closed the gap, finally taking the lead after a 10-0 run with 4:30 left.
Foster took over, scoring the team’s final 11 points, including a clutch bucket that gave the Chiefs a 48-47 lead with 18 seconds to play.
It was Big Foot’s first regional title since 2000, and the Chiefs advance to take on Racine St. Catherine’s , which upset top-seeded Catholic Memorial 67-60. The game will be played at East Troy High School Thursday at 7 p.m.
• FRIDAY NIGHT: Big Foot went on the road and blew out Lakeside Lutheran 72-47 to advance to Saturday’s title game.
Evan Penniman led the Chiefs with 21 points thanks largely to six treys, while Foster added 20.
• Weekend boxscores:
BIG FOOT 51, MARTIN LUTHER 49
Big Foot 28 23—51
Martin Luther 21 28—49
MARTIN LUTHER: Shakur 4 6-7 15, McClain 3 0-0 8, Haynes 3 1-2 9, Winter 1 0-0 3, Doris 4 0-0 10, Thomas 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 7-9 49.
BIG FOOT: Torrez 3 0-0 6, Gerdes 1 0-0 3, Penniman 3 0-0 8, A Schmitz 3 0-0 8, Foster 5 8-8 20, Wilson 3 0-3 6. Totals: 18 8-11 51.
3-pointers: Martin Luther 7 (Shakur, McClain 2, Haynes 2, Doris 2), Big Foot 7 (Foster 2, Gerdes, Penniman 2, Schmitz 2).
BIG FOOT 72, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 47
Big Foot 35 37—72
Lakeside 32 15—47
BIG FOOT: Torrez 5 0-0 12, Gerdes 7 1-3 21, Penniman 2 0-0 6, Schmitz 3 0-0 7, Foster 7 4-4 20, Wilson 2 2-4 7. Totals: 26 5-7 72.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN: Griffin 1 0-0 2, Lander 3 4-4 12, Bikholz 9 5-7 25, Shmitt 2 0-0 4, Miena 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 9-11 47.
3-pointers: Big Foot 14 (Wilson, Foster 2, Torrez 2, Gerdes 6, Penniman 2, Schmitz) Lakeside Lutheran 4 (Bikholz 2, Lander 2).