Lenette Range arrived on the South Beloit High School sports scene in the decade when Title IX began opening doors previously shut to female athletes.
No Lenette Holden, her older brothers—Anthony, Donny, Steve and most notably Perry—had been outstanding SoBo athletes. A former University of Illinois basketball star, Perry Range remains the school’s most celebrated male athlete.
Lenette fully embraced her own opportunities, competing in every sport available to her.
“I remember doing volleyball, basketball, track, softball, band and cheerleading,” she said. “It was a small school and I tried to be a part of everything.”
Lenette graduated with a class of 95 in 1981 after playing on arguably the best South Beloit girls basketball team ever to take the court. No girls team has matched the success of that squad, led by the greatest SoBo female basketball player ever, Stacey Neal. She scored 1,938 career points and went on to play at Northwestern University. South Beloit retired her No. 10 and she was inducted into the Beloit Historical Society Elliott-Perring Sports Hall of Fame.
On June 14th, Lenette will join her with her own induction.
While Neal grabbed many of the headlines back then, Lenette did much more than just play in her shadow. She was an all-conference player and Beloit Daily News All-Area First Teamer in her own right.
There was a difference, though, that Lenette said she noticed about her friend even before they were old enough to join the high school team.
“Basketball was in her blood,” Lenette said. “We had known each other since kindergarten. She loved the sport of basketball and she never stopped practicing. She lived it. I did it as something to do. I wanted to keep active. If I had the drive in me that she had I probably would have been much more of a player. I just enjoyed playing it in the neighborhood and in school.”
Lenette describes the girls as tomboys growing up in South Beloit.
“We weren’t on phones or computer games back then,” she said. “We were always in the neighborhood doing sports. We would hang around with our older brothers and friends doing sports.
“I think I was a pretty good athlete and I picked up a lot of skills watching those boys play. I never went to a camp. I played at Riverview School or on the courts at Vernon Park. Stacey would play, too, but she’d also go play basketball with the boys at the YMCA.”
Fortunately, Title IX came along in 1972 and gave girls the right to equal opportunity in sports. Range and Neal were ready to take advantage as SoBos.
Girls basketball coach Jim McGarry soon recognized he’d caught lightning in a bottle.
“We started as freshmen because Coach McGarry saw how well we worked together,” Lenette said.
Neal scored 38 points in her very first varsity game. As a sophomore, she dropped a school-record 48 on North Boone, eclipsing Perry Range’s school record of 42. Lenette also had 26 points in that 96-42 romp which set the girls’ record for points in a game.
But the SoBos weren’t invincible. Their Achilles heel was their low numbers. The most players they ever had was eight and the least six.
“South Beloit was just so small,” Lenette said. “We always barely had enough on our team. It was mainly Stacey, myself and Eva along with a few other friends.”
They came into their own as sophomores in 1978-79 when they captured a SHARK Conference championship. During a three-year span, they also won a pair of regional titles and three conference titles while compiling a 54-13 record. As seniors they were 20-3, losing a tough sectional game to Sterling Newman 45-42 as Neal fouled out.
That season, the SoBos dominated the Daily News All-Area team with the 5—foot-6 Neal, 5-8 Range and 5-9 Robinson all earning First Team honors.
Range averaged 13.6 points as a sophomore, 18.0 as a junior and 20.4 points as a senior. She also averaged 10.1 rebounds—a double-double—her senior year..
Rose Yocum took over as head coach Lenette’s senior year. The SoBos generally had set plays, but generally just went with the flow of the game.
“I went out there with a play in mind, but it was a lot of motion and just trying to get into the right positions,” Lenette said. “I just recall going with the flow.”
Despite drawing a great deal of attention, Neal averaged 25 points as a freshman and sophomore and 23 as a junior and 24 as a senior.
“Stacey really wanted to play college basketball,” Lenette said. “I had a couple colleges look at me, but it wasn’t something I really wanted to do. I just never looked at statistics. Sometimes people would come up and say Lenette, you’re going to outdo Stacey tonight. I never tried to do that. We just needed points to win. Stacey was more or less our shooter. But if Eva or I got a rebound or we were on a fastbreak and in position to score we tried to do that.”
The SoBos defeated teams much larger in terms of size and numbers.
“We were only a Class A school and we played out of our class sometimes,” Lenette said. “The bigger schools often had bigger girls. Some were like Amazons. We held our own or beat them and that made us feel great.”
After graduation, Lenette Holden stayed in the area and married her husband of 37 years. She has also spent the past 27 working for General Motors. She started with the plant in Janesville and after that closed she moved on to work in Ohio for the past 12 years.
While she lived in the Stateline, she also operated a nail salon and school and had one last involvement with basketball. She helped sponsor and coach the semi-pro Rock County Robins basketball team, which won a pair of national championships.
“We recruited players from across the country and I would house four or five of them,” Lenette said. “We had a lot of fun with those girls.”