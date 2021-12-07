Peter Scalia said he was excited when he learned he will be inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
It just wasn’t keeping him up at night wondering if he’d ever receive the honor.
“I guess I don’t care much about accolades anymore,” he said in a telephone interview from his home in Lake Elmo, Minn. “My era has come and gone. It’s my kids’ turn now. What I think is cool about this is the same reason being inducted into the Beloit (Historical Society Elliott-Perring) Sports Hall was so much fun (in 2017). My kids will get to learn something about the history of their dad and maybe meet some of the people I grew up with who were important in my life back then.”
Scalia has three daughters, all accomplished athletes in their own right. Oldest daughter Taylor will graduate from UW-Eau Claire this spring as a member of an NCAA Division III national championship volleyball team with over 1,000 career digs as a defensive specialist. Middle daughter Sara is a starting guard for the University of Minnesota basketball team and youngest daughter Amber is a senior at Stillwater High School and recently accepted a basketball scholarship from St. Thomas University.
“I’ve spent a long time coaching them and trying to show them what it means to be a good teammate and how to deal with some of the curveballs you’re dealt,” Scalia said.
Sports and basketball in particular have always meant a lot to him.
He was already an accomplished basketball player as a youngster at St. Peter’s Grad School. Both he and teammate Sonny Roberts had parochial high schools Beloit Catholic and Rockford Boylan trying to recruit them as they lost a total of three games in three years.
Roberts, who grew to 6-foot-7, went on to star at Boylan and play at Illinois State. Scalia decided to attend hometown South Beloit High School and play for Jack McCarthy, who will join him in being inducted into the IBCA Hall on April 30 at Illinois State University.
“What saved me was basketball,” Scalia said. “I went to a Catholic grade school. I wasn’t exactly a hardened kid. I was bullied as a freshman for the first month and I hated the school. But then basketball started and the same kids who were bullying me were playing basketball with me. The tide started to turn once I had them on my turf.”
McCarthy knew landing Scalia was a stroke of good fortune.
“My wife Maureen was his teacher at St. Peter’s,” he said. “I think she had a lot to do with him coming to South Beloit. The South Beloit Boys Club also helped. I told (then unit director) Bruce Nichols the Boys Club was like my farm system.”
Scalia joined the varsity as a sophomore and was an instant success. He averaged 16 points per game for the 24-3 SoBos and earned All-State honorable mention. The following season, he already passed the 1,000-point plateau. He averaged 25.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and shot 61 percent from the field. He was the Trailblazer Conference Player of the Year and BDN All-Area Player of the Year. The SoBos finished 22-4, losing to Byron, 57-48, in a regional game.
It was definitely a different era of basketball than it is today, with the 3-point shot easily the main difference.
“Back then you pounded it inside,” Scalia said. “Zone defenses weren’t uncommon. Jack knew the 1-3-1 and that’s what we played exclusively. We had 6-4 Andrew Thornton with his long arms at the point of the zone. Even with the zone, we got a lot of transition baskets, but I think it was more the byproduct of some of the athletes we had than anything else.”
The SoBos were 24-2 in 6-foot-4 Scalia’s senior year as he averaged 26.8 points per game and shot 65 percent from the field and 79 percent from the line. He also had scoring help, from talented Kirk Bell and Thornton.
The postseason was rough on the SoBos again, however, as they lost in a regional final to host Stillman Valley and its 6-9 star Dan Godfread, 74-54. Scalia finished with 17 points and 1,831 for his career.
“If we’d had the 3-point shot, he would have scored over 2000 points,” McCarthy said. “As it was, he broke Perry Range’s scoring record. Perry was probably a better athlete, but Peter Scalia was a better scorer.”
An All-State First Teamer, Scalia drew all sorts of interest from smaller colleges, but was disappointed he didn’t hear more from larger ones. Finally, a fortuitous meeting between a relative, Frank Alongi, and a Centenary University booster, Mike McCarthy, paid off. It led to his being recruited and signing with the Division 1 college in Shreveport, La.
Scalia admits he never was the perfect fit for Centenary, but stuck it out and as a senior averaged 12 points per game as he helped the team win its final four games and reach its conference championship game against Arkansas-Little Rock.
Ironically, he played against a Stateline buddy, Hononegah’s Dean Severn, in that game won by Arkansas-Little Rock.
Scalia’s most memorable play ended up as ESPN’s Play of the Week. On Feb. 4, 1989, Centenary trailed Houston Baptist, 81-80, with one second left to play and the length of the court to travel. Inbound man Scalia had to pass over 6-9 Omar Sierra of HBU and his 82-foot heave landed in the arms of teammate Larry Robinson, who hit a jumper at the buzzer.
Math major Scalia hoped to teach and coach after graduation, but found the job market scarce so he instead went back to receive a business degree from Rockford Business College. He was hired by Economy Fire and Casualty in Freeport and when a St. Paul, Minn., company bought that business he transferred to Minnesota and has lived there ever since.
His wife, Shari, was a former pitching star for Division II Minnesota-Duluth so it’s no small wonder their offspring would be terrific athletes.
Scalia said he lost touch with his former high school coach, McCarthy, who went on to win 330 games with the SoBos, Belvidere and Beloit Catholic.
“Jack would have won 600 games or maybe more if he’d stayed at South Beloit,” Scalia said. “He had the ability to relate to kids rather than coach with an iron fist. He was ahead of his time.
“I hadn’t spoken to Jack for 25 years and then about seven years ago we reconnected and spoke for 2-3 hours on the telephone. Last week, we spoke again. It’s awesome we’re going to be inducted at the same time.”