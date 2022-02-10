A former Beloit Daily News All-Area Player of the Year is on the move.
Britton Morris, who captured the award after a banner 2018 season, is transferring from Illinois State, where he spent the past three seasons, to UW-Platteville.
Morris racked up 7.755 yards at North Boone, and he saw something he liked when he visited Platteville.
"A main factor was the offense they run," Morris said. "It reminds me a lot of the North Boone offense, and that was something I could see myself having success in running. And I wanted to go to a school that took football very seriously, which is basically every school in the WIAC. Platteville was my first visit, and I loved it right away. I got along great with the coach, and even though I visited Whitewater too, I knew Platteville was going to be the choice."
The opportunity to play right away, particularly after essentially sitting out three seasons, is particularly appealing to Morris, who will play next season as a sophomore.
"In college football, nothing is guaranteed," Morris said. "But I left my previous school with the understanding that wherever I went, I'd have a better chance to play, and I definitely feel that with Platteville."
After his stellar career with the Vikings, Morris could hardly have had a better true freshman campaign. He was named scout team player of the year and seemed destined to at least the opportunity to compete for the starting job after entering the program as a preferred walk-on.
"For the majority of quarterbacks coming into college, that freshman year is pretty much a wash," Morris said. "You're just getting drilled with so much information and knowledge that there's a huge learning curve. It's not just about physical ability."
Morris said after that initial campaign, opportunities were limited.
"Fall of my redshirt freshman season was COVID and we didn't play at all," Morris said. "We played a few games that spring, then opted out. So last fall was really the first time I had a somewhat normal chance to have a fall camp where I was in the mix. And it's tough, knowing that I never got the chance. I could've stuck it out a little longer, but at some point I just really questioned if I wanted to be at that school, even if I would've gotten a chance to play."
Once Morris entered the transfer portal after the Redbirds' season concluded, things moved quickly.
"I had it narrowed down pretty quick," Morris said. "I knew that I was going to be at the Division II or III level, so unless someone was going to offer me a bunch of money, I wanted to stay pretty close to home. Their head coach (Ryan Munz) just seemed like a great guy to play for. We had views that really aligned with each other, and he seemed like a sharp guy with a lot of energy and a passion for football.
"And after all my time at Illinois State, and all the experiences I've gotten learning under some really good coaches at Illinois State, I'm still going to be a sophomore with three years of eligibility left. I think it all worked out great."