Kenny Smith remembers it as if it was yesterday. Soaked to the skin by a steady drizzle, he and his twin brother Keith raised their arms in triumph as they celebrated wildly after their best finish ever for their Beloit Memorial High School 4x100-meter relay team.
It was June 3, 1989 and they had just teamed with close friends Ryan Anderson and Duane Jenkins for a wire-to-wire first-place finish in the WIAA Class A State Championships at Madison’s Mansfield Stadium.
“We were so happy,” Kenny said. “We had a great time in high school, but that was definitely the greatest moment.”
It’s a memory he can only share with Anderson now. The relay’s third runner, Jenkins, passed away in 2008 when he was just 36 years old due to the complications of a variety of health problems including high blood pressure and an enlarged heart. The Smiths were so close to Jenkins that when he married he had both serve as his Best Men.
Last Feb. 19th, the anchor runner in the relay, Keith Smith, also died at 48 of heart disease.
“First we lost our caboose in big Jenks and that really hurt,” Kenny said. “Losing Keith, though, is the hardest thing I’ve had to deal with in my life. Facing my first Christmas without him will be horrible.
Kenny, who lives in Plainfield, Ill., said he had no idea his brother had heart problems. The day Keith died, he had called Kenny complaining of what he thought were flu symptoms.
“He didn’t think it was anything serious,” Kenny said. “When I went to work and they told me there was an emergency and I needed to see my wife. I thought there was a problem with my mom. My wife said it was Keith. I said, he’s dead isn’t he? I just knew.
‘It’s still a shock. I don’t know if COVID had something to do with it. I’ll never know.”
What he does know is that he had 48 years of the closest bond possible between twins, starting when they were born in Beloit on April 27, 1971.
“I guess we came from a family with a lot of speed,” Kenny said with a chuckle. “Our father (Everett) ran for Milton College in the early 1960s.”
Both brothers shared their father’s love for athletics.
“We played sports all through our lives together, from Pop Warner on,” Kenny said. “We were identical twins, but every sport we played, he was better than me. I hated that, but I loved him. He was just really good.”
The Smiths competed in basketball as freshmen and sophomores and were on varsity football and track teams during particularly strong times to be a Purple Knight. They each scored a touchdown as seniors while Jenkins was a 1,230-yard rusher on a 7-3 playoff team in 1988 that included standouts Chris Whitt, Chris Foy, Fred Buggs and Brian Hughes.
“1987 through 1989 were great years,” Kenny said. “We had good teams in all sports, and on the track, we could be unbeatable.”
The brothers were often their own competition in that sport.
“We used to race each other on Hemlock Street in Beloit and he’d always beat me,” Kenny said. “But before our senior year we raced and I started beating him. Then I beat him in the 100 in the first race that year. He was like, what the heck? That wasn’t easy. He was the fastest guy on the team.”
Kenny did bail him out on at least one other occasion.
“In the Hononegah Relays, Keith was supposed to be on our long jump team and he was a 20-foot jumper,” Kenny said. “He’d twisted his ankle so we went to the locker room, changed jerseys and I jumped for him. I think I jumped 17-feet, but we won anyway.”
On May 18th in Madison, the Knights captured first place in the Big Eight Conference Meet with 123 points, 10 more than Madison Memorial. Beloit’s sprinters dominated with the Smiths, Anderson and Jenkins accounting for 67 points by themselves.
Anderson, Keith and Kenny finished 1-2-3 in the 200 meters and in the 100, Kenny (:11.2 seconds) nosed out Keith (:11.21) for first with Jenkins taking fourth. The 400 team of Anderson, Kenny, Jenkins and Keith posted a new conference record in :42.9. Keith tossed in a fourth place in the long jump while Kenny was sixth in the triple jump.
The Knights raced their way to the state meet, where as the top-ranked 400 relay team (with Steve Baskin serving as alternate), they clearly provided the biggest bright spot. They finished in :42.46 to easily defeat runnerup Milwaukee North. The Smiths also gave Beloit seven points in the 100 dash where Keith finished third (:11.02) and Kenny was sixth (:11.09). Kenny was eighth on the 200. Overall, Beloit was fifth in the meet.
The racing wasn’t over for the 400 foursome. Competing for the Stateline Striders club team, they qualified for the Junior Olympics National Meet in Spokane, Wash., and in the preliminaries they posted their best time ever, :41.8. The next day, they ran :42.2, good enough for fifth place in the nation.
“The relay teams that beat us were from Florida, California and Texas and they all had all-stars from multiple high schools,” Kenny said. “We were just four guys from one high school in little old Beloit, Wis.”
Keith landed a track scholarship to the University of Illinois and his brother tagged along to school there.
“We partied a little too much and we both ended up coming back to Beloit,” Kenny said. “Keith stuck around and I eventually moved.”
Keith, who attended Blackhawk Tech and became a welder, married Jana Smith in 2001 and they had four children (Keisha, Tyler, Kolby and Kamdyn). He worked for Lear Corporation for 10 years and put another 10 years in at Woodward Governor before he passed away.
He left behind many adoring family and friends and one half of an unforgettable relay team.
“As far as track goes, ask anyone,” his brother said. “Keith was the man.”