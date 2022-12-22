Former standout Beloit Memorial defensive lineman Amaurii Grosskopf will have a new football field to call home next fall.
After earning All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Second Team honors as a redshirt junior at the NCAA Division II University of Sioux Falls (S.D.) following the 2022 season, the 6-foot-4, 280-pound former Purple Knight placed his name in the transfer portal.
Following the move, Grosskopf has entertained offers from several Division 1 teams, including Murray State, Eastern Illinois, Tennessee State and the University of Tennessee Martin, but he has announced his final decision.
Grosskopf, a two-time All-NSIC player, was named USF’s Defensive Player to Watch heading into the 2022 season and didn’t disappoint. He led the defensive line in tackles with 31, including nine tackles for loss. He had 3.5 sacks for the 8-3 Cougars.
In 34 games played at USF, Grosskopf had 59 solo tackles and 35 assists. He posted 18 tackles for losses and 4.5 sacks. He also deflected four passes.
Grosskopf was an All-Big Eight First Team performer in 2017 for head coach Rodney Wedig. During his Beloit career he amassed 267 solo tackles, 17 sacks, 26 tackles for loss and forced three fumbles.
• GOLDEN EAGLES 13-1: The Rock Valley College women’s basketball team improved to 13-1 with a 71-65 victory over Moraine Valley Community College recently.
Clinton High product Eli Teubert was one of four double-figure scorers for the Golden Eagles with 12 points.
RVC has two other local standouts on the squad in Carly LaMay (Honnoegah) and Bre’Naziah Davis (Beloit Memorial). The Golden Eagles were ranked 11th in the most recent NJCAA Division II national poll.
Teubert is averaging 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 52.7 percent from the field. LaMay is averaging 4.9 points, 3.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds. Davis is averaging 5.6 points and 4.7 rebounds.
The RVC men’s team is 7-8 so far this season and coming off an 86-71 victory over Elgin Community College in the Highland Christmas Tournament. Former Beloit Turner standout Jordan Majeed had 12 points in the win.
• MCINTYRE ON CHAMP: Madelynn McIntyre (Brodhead), a sophomore, ran for UW-La Crosse’s two-time WIAC championship cross country team this past fall. She finished 22nd individually in the WIAC Championships, finishing the 6,000-meter course in 23:38.6.
UW-L was 15th in the NCAA D-III Championships in Lansing, Mich. McIntyre finished in 120nd place (23:36.3).
• DILLARD STARTS FOR MSOE: Steve Dillard (Turner) has started eight games for Milwaukee School of Engineering’s 5-4 basketball team. He has averaged 8.3 points and 4.1 rebounds, shooting 50 percent.