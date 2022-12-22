Former standout Beloit Memorial defensive lineman Amaurii Grosskopf will have a new football field to call home next fall.

After earning All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Second Team honors as a redshirt junior at the NCAA Division II University of Sioux Falls (S.D.) following the 2022 season, the 6-foot-4, 280-pound former Purple Knight placed his name in the transfer portal.

Recommended for you