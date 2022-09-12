BELOIT—Over 50 players wore the various Beloit Sky Carp jerseys during the 2022 Midwest league season.
For some it was just a brief sojourn at ABC Supply Stadium while for others it was an all-summer hangout.
Their comings and goings as dictated by the Miami Marlins weren’t always easy to monitor as the local front office focused more on the stadium turnstiles than the often revolving door of the clubhouse.
No criticism here. Whatever the Sky Carp are doing it’s been successful. A single-season attendance record of 102,794 peaks volumes and it should only get better as word continues to spread about what a jewel this place is to watch a baseball game.
As someone who follows the success and failure of the team on a day-to-day basis, here’s a totally subjective view of the top nine Sky Carp to grace the local diamond in 2022.
1, NASIM NUNEZ: It was worth the price of admission to see him play shortstop at a big-league level and steal bases as well as just about anyone in the minor leagues. He had a horrendous start at the plate, but came on strong and finished at .247 before a promotion to Double A Pensacola in early August.
Nunez had 49 stolen bases with the Sky Carp and then pilfered 19-of-21 tries in Double A. At 5-foot-9 and 158 pounds, he’s never going to be a power hitter, but if he can put the ball in play and draw walks, he has a bright future.
2, DAX FULTON: Inconsistent at the start of the season, the 6-7 left-hander found his groove and earned a promotion. Currently rated the Marlins’ No. 9 prospect, he had only a 4.31 earned run average in Beloit. But in his last four starts in August he allowed only three runs in 16 innings.
Promoted to Double A Pensacola, he was 2-0 with a 1.71 ERA in 21 innings. With a good curveball to go with excellent velocity, he’s going to be someone to watch.
3, VICTOR MESA JR.: While he batted a pedestrian .243 and spent the entire season in Beloitm he still mayl turn out to be a better prospect than his older brother Victor Victor, who signed for $5.25 million (4.25 more than Mesa Jr.). Mesa Jr. gave the Sky Carp some swagger, was a charismatic guy in the dugout and played a competent center field.
Mesa Jr. hit 26 doubles, three triples and five home runs. He also struck out 100 times. Yet he managed a .323 on-base percentage and .669 OPS.
4, SEAN REYNOLDS: It’s really hard not to pull for a guy who started out as a position player, flopped at the plate and worked hard to revive his career as a relief pitcher.
The personable Reynolds stood tall on the mound at 6-7. He had six saves and a 3.07 ERA, allowing only 17 hits in 29.1 innings with 14 walks and 39 strikeouts before he was promoted to Double A. With Pensacola, he went 2-0 with four saves and 26 strikeouts and 24 innings.
5, DAVIS BRADSHAW: When the Sky Carp were collectively scuffling at the plate at the start of the season, the outfielder kept collecting multiple hits, despite batting near the bottom of the order. He finished as the lone regular-type player hitting over .300 at .310. Promoted to Double A, he hit .284.
Bradshaw has hit exactly one homer in 603 minor league at-bats. That doesn’t bode well for a corner outfield prospect. But he's hitting .295 overall and in these days of .220 hitters throughout MLB, that’s kind of refreshing.
6, CODY MORISETTE: In and out of the lineup due to injuries, the second-round pick out of Boston College always played all-out. He may only have hit .232, but always seemed to deliver in the clutch.
With 17 doubles and 13 home runs in 336 at-bats, Morisette showed a lot of pop and he can play second or third. Plus he’s a great guy and someone to pull for as he hopefully moves up the ladder.
7, JOSE SALAS: The guy I had to fix the most typos with as I invariably typed in Salsa. At 6-2 and 190 with a terrific swing, he can play anywhere on the infield. While he only hit .230 in Beloit in 191 at-bats, he had a .319 OB and .660 OPS and just looks the part of a prospect. He just needs to show better plate discipline. Yikes, I just described the Milwaukee Brewers.
8. PATRICK MONTEVERDE: While he only had 15 starts for the Sky Carp before being promoted to Pensacola, many were with a newspaper reporter in attendance. The 6-2 lefty was the victim of some lousy run support and went 3-4 in Beloit with a 2.51 ERA. A fast worker who wasn’t bothered at all by the pitch clock, he allowed only 62 hits and 26 walks in 79 innings while striking out 90. He didn’t have the same success in Double A, but there’s always next year.
9. POOPSIE: The only one on this list guaranteed to return to the stadium, the Sky Carp mascot never got a hit and we’re still waiting for a stolen base. The name is clever, the antics are fresh and kids love it. As for Poopsie potentially leaving behind a trail of Tootsie rolls, well that might be going a little too far.
Oh, and before we forget, season tickets are on sale for 2023.