BELOIT—Beloit College head coach Kim Zarling saw enough positive signs in her softball team’s play in Florida to be optimistic about the 2022 Midwest Conference season.
But the Buccaneers definitely have a way to go to get where she wants them to be.
“We’re definitely a work in progress,” Zarling said of 3-8 Beloit. “We’re learning we have the skill-sets and we have some good young talent that will help us down the road. We just have to figure out the right lineups to get it done.
“We learned a lot about our offensive attack, what pitches we have to go after and we learned a little more about our strategy as far as situational hitting.”
The Bucs are back in action Wednesday at Sportscore Two’s outdoor turf field where they face Rockford University in a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.
Beloit has hit well, although it has scored a modest 27 runs in 11 games. Freshman Kit Kronberger leads the team with a .412 average (7-17). Also batting over .300 are Isabel Johnson (.375), Kaitlynn Taft (.371), Cora Aubert (.333), Riley Conn (.313), Stephannie Lopez (.304) and Emily Stapay (.304).
“We have seven kids hitting over .300 and that’s the good part,” Zarling said. “But it is hard to get all seven in the lineup because of where they play.”
Zarling experimented with a number of different lineups in Florida.
“We had a fairly consistent six or seven in the game and we tried to bring in one or two throughout each game,” the coach said. “We played a lot of outfielders, probably six or seven throughout the week. We also used three players at third, two at second and three at first. We worked several different lineups together trying to get an idea of what are 1-2 depth chart looks like for conference play.
The Bucs have several freshmen who could play significant roles this spring.
“Sydney Harbison did a good job behind the plate and at third base,” Zarling said. “(Parkview grad) Siddalee Meyers played some nice outfield us. We also have some players coming back after injuries who needed to get some playing time. We got (Turner grad) Bre Noack back in a game and that was huge for her getting over that fear of the injury (broken leg) she had last year. Riley Conn is coming back from shoulder surgery and she got to see some action. Stephannie Lopez is coming back after taking last year off due to COVID.”
As for pitching, Maddy Pfortmiller was a workhorse for the Bucs a year ago and came on strong at the finish in Florida.
“She threw well in three of the outings she was in,” Zarling said. “It just took her a little while early in the week to get settled in.”
The Bucs also used returning No. 2 Cora Aubert and freshmen Helena Harrison and Kit Kroneberger.
“We have four talented pitchers,” Zarling said. “We saw that during the week. We need our underclassmen to be more consistent longer through a game. They weren’t able to give us enough good innings in a row. They have potential. Maddy is our No. 1 and Cora No. 2 and the freshmen will be in the mix. Kit gives us a nice left-handed look and Helena has a good drop ball and changeup is a good change of pace pitcher for us.”