We made it, everyone! Week nine of the high school season is here in Wisconsin, and there are a lot of local players that will suit up for the final time in their lives. Go out with a bang if I'm talking about you!
Last week I talked about the lack of close games during this and most every season. Then I saw Beloit Memorial kick a game-winning field goal with 30 seconds left. Beautiful.
Let's move on to the week nine picks, shall we?
• BELOIT TURNER at BIG FOOT: I'll be at this one, and looking forward to seeing Big Foot for the first time this season.
I think the talent level on both sides is relatively equal. The difference could come down to who needs it more? And in this case, there's little doubt it means more to Big Foot.
A win by the Chiefs, by the way the projections are shaping up, means they are in the playoffs (that forfeit win against a Columbus team that could play in Camp Randall? That helped. A lot.).
I think it's going to be close, but I'm going to go with the Chiefs in this one. See you all there!
Big Foot 28, Turner 27
• HONONEGAH at AUBURN: This one might be closer that some of Hononegah's game against the NIC-10 also-rans (anyone not named Harlem, Boylan and Belvidere North), but I still like the Indians to pick up a sweat-free victory this evening.
HONONEGAH 28, AUBURN 13
• CLINTON at CAMBRIDGE: The Cougars and Cambridge face off in what very well could turn out to be a win-and-your're-in matchup.
Both squads have two conference wins. Three puts them on the bubble, and likely on the right side of the bubble.
The key for Clinton will be slowing down the Cambridge running attack, which features Trey Colts and his nearly 1,100 yards.
The Cougars offense continues to improve behind quarterback Peyton Bingham. I'm pretty sure the Coguars are coming into this one as underdogs (wissports predicts Cambridge will take that playoff spot), but I'm going to go with the Cougars in this one.
Look, it's been a while for male athlete success at Clinton. If you add up boys cross country, wrestling, basketball and baseball records in the past three years or so? Well, it ain't pretty.
But the boys just won the cross country conference title for the first time in over a decade, the football team could be playoff bound...things are looking up in Cougar Land!
Clinton 35, Cambridge 34
• BRODHEAD-JUDA at PRAIRIE DU CHIEN: Ahh, we are here again. Undefeated and untested Brodhead-Juda goes into a road game against a team that would appear to, perhaps, maybe, give them a challenge.
I'm not falling for the trap, people. Until Brodhead stops beating people by 50 points, I'm not going to pick them to win by less than 50. For now, Prairie du Chien, Prairie du Sac, Prairie du you know how bad you are going to lose tonight? You might not, but I have an idea.
Brodhead-Juda 50, Prairie du you want fries with this beatdown? 0
• MADISON MEMORIAL at BELOIT MEMORIAL: Jim Franz will be at this one for us. Man, every fiber of my being wants Beloit Memorial to take this one home and qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 1999.
It's just that this Madison Memorial team? It's really good. I think the Knights are still one year away from getting where they want to go. And man, what a season it's been, win or lose tonight. I was wrong last week, I'm be so happy to be wrong again!
Madison Memorial 35, Beloit Memorial 27