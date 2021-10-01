After tonight, there will be just two more regular season games left in the Wisconsin prep football schedule.
And I'll still be wearing shorts on the sideline. Odd, to say the least.
I'll be at Beloit Turner tonight as they try to keep Horicon-Hustisford winless. So, ya know, not a ton of drama. But it'll be good to see the Trojans in action again.
Let's get to the picks!
• BELVIDERE NORTH at HONONEGAH: The premier matchup on this week's slate. Our own Jim Franz will be covering this one.
I look at Belvidere North, and nothing really jumps out at me. I think they Indians have the defensive skillset to shut down the triple option attack. I like the Indians here, fairly comfortably.
HONONEGAH 28, BELVIDERE NORTH 13
• BELOIT MEMORIAL at MADISON WEST: Three wins this season. Two wins in a row. I like it. I love it. I'd prefer some more of it.
BELOIT MEMORIAL 21, MADISON WEST 20
• HORICON-HUSTSIFORD at BELOIT TURNER: You've got to like the Trojans in this spot, despite being down some players to injuries. It's homecoming. The opponent is winless. It's time.
BELOIT TURNER 35, HORICON-HUSTISFORD 6
• PALMYRA-EAGLE at CLINTON: The Cougars are ready to roll after two weeks of COVID jail. It's homecoming. The opponent is winless. It's time.
CLINTON 42, PALMYRA-EAGLE 13
• LAKE MILLS at BIG FOOT: The Chiefs have a tough assignment for their homecoming, as Lake Mills enters the game with a 4-2 record. Maybe Jax Hertel can go crazy and lead the Chiefs to a win, but I'm sticking with the safe side here.
LAKE MILLS 35, BIG FOOT 24
• SOUTH BELOIT at AQUIN CATHOLIC: A tough stretch here for the SoBos, but they are in great shape for the playoffs, anyway.
AQUIN 42, SOUTH BELOIT 28
• DODGEVILLE at BRODHEAD-JUDA (1 PM, Saturday): Dodegville, Dodgeland, Fort Dodge, Dodge City, the service department of a Dodge dealership. I don't care. It's Cards, all day baby.