Another Friday night is upon us, with some great matchups on tap. Who wins? Who loses? Who knows, but I'm here to take a stab at it.
HONONEGAH at BOYLAN: Tonight's gold medal game is the one I'll be attending: Hononegah at Boylan. This is the first time I'll have seen the Indians in person since 2019 (!) and I am greatly looking forward to it. Unless it rains. Or there is lightning. Please, no lightning. Hononegah games don't get over until 10:30 as it is for some reason, we don't need Mother Nature further complicating matters.
On to the game. Yes, this is going to be a good one. I just think Hononegah will be able to move the ball better than Boylan will. The Indians should have the edge in the trenches, and particularly if we are dealing with poor field conditions, that could be the difference.
HONONEGAH 24, BOYLAN 20
TURNER at LAKE MILLS: Another really good matchup here. Two evenly matched teams square off in Lake Mills (of course it's in Lake Mills. Why would Turner be at home, anyway?). I just like the matchup here for Turner. They had Lakeside Lutheran beaten, and that was with their star QB for nearly the entire game. Lake Mills only won by a point last week, and that was with the LL backup in place. I like the Trojans tonight in a tight one.
TURNER 35, LAKE MILLS 34
BRODHEAD-JUDA at RIVER VALLEY: A third good game on the slate, which, let's be real here, is pretty rare. I like it. I love it. I'd like some more of it. I saw enough of Brodhead last week to be convinced: These guys are for real. And no, the competition they've seen this year hasn't been stellar. But they've got all the pieces to make a deep run in the playoffs. Wish I could be at this one.
BRODHEAD-JUDA 28, RIVER VALLEY 13.
CLINTON: Just a note about the Cougars. Man, this stinks. Missing games back-to-back is just the worst. It's the equivalent of missing about six basketball games. I feel for those kids, especially the seniors, and hope the season resumes next week when they can whip up on Palmyra-Eagle.