After tonight, regular seasons in Wisconsin will be more than halfway over. That's crazy! It's September 17! But that's what the calendar said, and we shall roll with it.
Another good week last week for the Picks. A blown call in the Turner game and an OT loss for the SoBos kept me from a perfect week. For the season, I'm 19-5.
On to week 4/5.
• PLATTEVILLE at BRODHEAD-JUDA. For the first time since 2019, I get to see the Cardinals in person. I wish it were in next week's battle with River Valley, but I'll take it tonight.
The Hillmen (love the nickname and logo) are better than their 1-3 record suggests, but not good enough to give the Cardinals a four-quarter game.
Roll Cards.
Brodhead-Juda 35, Platteville 13
• BELOIT TURNER at LODI: This one could easily be closer than people might think. On paper, it's a 2-2 Turner team traveling to play a state-ranked, undefeated Lodi squad. Not ideal. But I think Turner's going to be a little salty coming off last week's loss. Not a win, but not a blowout, either.
LODI 28, TURNER 16
• BELOIT MEMORIAL at VERONA: Sigh.
VERONA 42, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0
• PARKVIEW/ALBANY at FENNIMORE: With the beatings the Vikings have endured this year, I do wonder if they are considering a move to the 8-man game. I know this was considered a few years back. There comes a point where it's just not beneficial to anyone to field a team that gets beat 60-0 three straight weeks, which is basically what's happened to Parkview.
FENNIMORE 42, PARKVIEW 12
• HONONEGAH at ROCKFORD EAST: The Indians haven't lost to the E-Rabs in 17 years, and the games haven't been close. East is improved, but not enough to make this year an exception.
HONONEGAH 35, EAST 14
• PARDEEVILLE at CLINTON: Of all the predictions I'll make in this space today, this one is guaranteed to come through: Some Clinton players are going to be salty about my prediction (not you, Peircen. Lettuce or no lettuce, you are an absolute G.)
Guys, I would love for you to win every game (like I would every team I cover. I'm a homer. You know this). But this here is not a 'wants' column, it's a 'picks' column, and I shall calls it like I sees it. As always when I predict a loss, I'll be delighted when you prove me wrong.
The Cougars are in the middle of a brutal three-game stretch which included Marshall last week and Markesan next week. If they can survive this stretch as a healthy team, I think they can get back on the winning track.
PARDEEVILLE 24, CLINTON 14
Should be a perfect night for football! Everyone enjoy!