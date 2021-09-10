OK, it's a beautiful Friday morning, with a picture-perfect Friday night lights evening in store. Let's see what's on the local slate, shall we?
• LAKESIDE LUTHERAN at BELOIT TURNER: What's that? An actual Beloit Turner home game? Well, I certainly can't miss this one.
I've been looking forward to seeing these guys in person, and even a lopsided loss last week doesn't dampen my enthusiasm to see what certainly appears to be a playoff-bound Turner squad.
Lakeside will pose some problems for the Trojans, but I don't think they've got enough to overtake them. Years of experience going against Clinton's triple option should help (though, to be fair, Turner has gone winless against the Cougars in the Derek Diehl era), and the Trojans should be fired up to play in front of their own fans.
TURNER 35, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 27
• FREEPORT at HONONEGAH. The only question here is how much salt the Indians take with their Pretzel. Do they dip it in honey mustard? Pizza sauce? What's the move here? Now I'm hungry.
HONONEGAH 42, FREEPORT 13
• BELOIT MEMORIAL at SUN PRAIRIE: Oh. Oh boy. Let's move on.
SUN PRAIRIE 49, BELOIT MEMORIAL 6.
• CLINTON at MARSHALL: The Cougars have run through their first three opponents, none of whom have won a game. Now that's some fine scheduling right there!
But how good, really, are the Cougars? Well, we really have no idea. Tonight at 10 pm, we'll have a lot better notion. Look, the Cardinals are ranked seventh in the state in D5. This is a really, really good team that can pass the ball. Pass defense hasn't been a strength for Clinton.
This is a bad matchup against a really good team. Clinton still needs just two victories to qualify for the postseason, remember.
MARSHALL 42, CLINTON 14
• BRODHEAD-JUDA at RICHLAND CENTER: Finally, the Cardinals have a decent opponent. Like Clinton, they've beaten on the dregs of the area in getting off to a 3-0 start.
Unlike the Cougars, however, this team doesn't have a ton to prove. They were unbeaten and unchallenged in the spring. They are ranked 10th in the state (feels low) and Friday represents an opportunity to really make their mark against a solid Richland Center team.
I like the Cards, and I like them in convincing fashion.
BRODHEAD-JUDA 35, RICHLAND CENTER 20
• DARLINGTON at PARKVIEW/ALBANY: (Shakes head emphatically).
DARLINGTON 42, PARKVIEW/ALBANY 6
• TEAM I HAD NO CONCEPT EXISTED at SOUTH BELOIT: The SoBos are rolling, baby. 8-man football is suiting them just fine so far, and that won't change tonight.
SOUTH BELOIT 45, TIHNCE 14
• BIG FOOT at LODI: Glad to see the Big Foot offense stepped up last week, but that defense is a concern. And who do you not want to see when you have a struggling defense? A team that has outscored its opposition 120-0. Yes, 0.
LODI 42, BIG FOOT 6
Enjoy this beautiful night! See you on the other side!