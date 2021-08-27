After taking a hiatus in the spring (because who the heck knew who was even going to suit up every week), Flick's Picks are back for the 2021 season!
Let's dive right in, shall we?
• EDGERTON at CLINTON: Man, what a great win for the Cougars last week against New Glarus/Monticello. I am going to be attending the game tonight (I'm sure it will cool off...right?) and am looking forward to seeing Clinton in person.
After one game, it's really difficult to know what any teams are all about. But Edgerton really struggled to Brodhead-Juda (a lot of teams will), and I feel like this is a winnable game for the Cougars. Why not make it 2-0?
COUGARS 28, EDGERTON 27.
• BELOIT TURNER at ST FRANCIS: I was supposed to go to the Turner-East Troy game last week, but the Boss intervened. I regret nothing, but would've loved to have seen Turner dominate that second half. Impressive stuff.
I don't think this one will be very close. I like Turner, big.
TURNER 35, ST. FRANCIS 14
• EVANSVILLE at BRODHEAD-JUDA: As I said before, I really like this Cardinals team and really believe they are set to have a really nice season.
Evansville squeaked by Reedsburg in overtime, but there's going to be no squeaking this week.
It's Brodhead, big.
BRODHEAD-JUDA 34, EVANSVILLE 12
• BELOIT MEMORIAL at JANESVILLE PARKER: The Purple Knights are 1-0. That just feels good to type. The Knights have another winnable game on tap against the Vikings.
Who am I to pick against them? I shan't.
BELOIT MEMORIAL 14, JANESVILLE PARKER 12.
• AFC at SOUTH BELOIT: This might be the first 8-man football game I've ever predicted, meaning I'm undefeated in such predictions. SOBOS, baby!
SOUTH BELOIT 42, AFC 23
• HARLEM at HONONEGAH: The Indians will be good again this year, but they have to open against a really tough Harlem team. For some reason, I have bad vibes about this one.
HARLEM 35, HONONEGAH 34
• EAST TROY at BIG FOOT: Two teams that really struggled in week one. Let's go with the home team, shall we?
BIG FOOT 20, EAST TROY 19
• PARKVIEW at PECATONICA/ARGYLE: The Vikings gave up a touchdown in every way possible last week. Let's see if they can bounce back.
PECATONICA/ARGYLE 42, PARKVIEW 20
Stay cool, healthy and everyone have fun at the games tonight!