• BELLEVILLE at BRODHEAD-JUDA: The Cardinals face what is no doubt their stiffest test of the season tonight.
That's the way it should be. It's level three! No bad teams are left. No mediocre teams are left. Only good ones. And Belleville is good.
Are they, elite, though? Are they good enough to beat Brodhead on the road?
I don't think so.
Cuba City and Darlington are meeting in level three of the Division 6 playoffs tonight. Those represent the two defeats Belleville has taken this year.
They each laid 32 points on them and won in convincing fashion. Certainly you can't take away the win over Marshall last week. Very, very impressive. But that's really their only great win of the year (and yes, I know, Brodhead hasn't exactly lined up against Kimberly ever week).
Their quarterback has a 24-2 TD/INT ratio. That is darn impressive, regardless of the level of football. But I feel like the Cardinals secondary is going to be up for the challenge. They are fast, physical and athletic. All that will be put to the test, early and often.
The Cardinals have moved the ball on everyone, all year. They put up 42 points in each of their playoff games. I'm not sure they get there tonight, but I do think they will consistently move the ball.
I think the defense can force a turnover or two, the offense can help the Cards get out and stay out in front. Level four: Let's do this.
BRODHEAD-JUDA 35, BELLEVILLE 21
• PEKIN at HONONEGAH: Will this be the year the Indians finally escape round two?
They will surely put to the test by a classic suburban team that has played a tough schedule and won't be intimidated by anyone.
In the past, this would spell defeat. In fact, every year since I started covering the Indians (2012), this spelled defeat.
But Pekin isn't overwhelming. They aren't as powerful as some of those programs the Indians have fell to in the past. I think this is the year the Indians get it done.
HONONEGAH 21, PEKIN 13
• WEST CENTRAL at SOUTH BELOIT: With Jim covering Hononegah, I will be seeing eight-man football in person for the first time Saturday afternoon.
I'm looking forward to it. This is going to be a good game. A close game. A fun game. The SoBos haven't made the playoffs since 2002. Now, I think they can make the final four.
SOUTH BELOIT 28, WEST CENTRAL 27
