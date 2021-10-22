Only one of our six Wisconsin teams made the playoffs, but it's a good one. The undefeated Brodhead-Juda Cardinals host Watertown Luther Prep tonight in what should be an ideal fall evening for football.
I will be in attendance, seeing the Cards for just the second time this season. I've made jokes for the past several weeks regarding the quality of these Brodhead games. But last week was a real one. Prairie du Chien gave them a run for their money for the first time all season.
And that's a good thing. No team wants to enter the postseason untested and unsure how they will handle themselves when the inevitable adversity hits.
So, will that adversity hit tonight? I really don't think so. Luther Prep isn't a bad team, and is perhaps better than most seven-seeds. But that isn't going to cut it against this Brodhead squad. I think the received the necessary wake-up call last week.
They will be primed and ready. The weather will have no impact. The stands will be packed and jacked. Luther Prep hasn't beaten a team over .500 all season, and in fact have suffered blowout defeats to the two really good teams they faced (to be clear, Columbus and Lodi are both really, really good).
The Phoenix are falling tonight. Even if Martin Luther himself shows up, takes a headset and coordinates the defense, the Cardinals are movin' on.
BRODHEAD-JUDA 35, LUTHER PREP 14
Jefferson at Hononegah: If these teams played 100 times, Hononegah would win 101 times. It's the ultimate mismatch.
The J-Hawks, fresh off a two-week COVID hiatus, have 19 players suited up and two of them are freshmen that start on the offensive line.