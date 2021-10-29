Four teams remain in the Daily News coverage area: Brodhead-Juda, North Boone, South Beloit and Hononegah.
How many will there be after this week? I have a pretty good idea. On to the picks!
• RICHLAND CENTER at BRODHEAD-JUDA: I don't think I've missed a Brodhead pick yet.
That's because I pick them to win every week. Very scientific, these picks.
The Cardinals will take on Richland Center tonight, and I shall be in attendance to take this one in. Looking forward to another really nice evening for a game, as the rain is supposed to clear and temps will be in the lower 50's.
Yes, yes, Richland Center has improved since the last time these two teams met, way back on September 10. The Cards barely hung on for a 47-10 win. Real touch and go at the end. If 26 or 28 key plays went differently, who knows what could've happened?
So this one should be closer. It has to be, right? This is level two of the playoffs. Richland just beat a Prairie du Chien team that gave the Cards a run for their money in the final week of the regular season.
But there's just no way to say they are 38 points better than they were. I believe my mechanical skills have improved slightly since Sept. 10. I still can't fix the damn leak in my sink.
The Cardinals are healthy, experienced and ready to make a deep run. It's definitely not going to end in level two. This game is going to be so great, Jim Matthys might crack a smile on the sidelines.
Cards roll.
BRODHEAD-JUDA 35, RICHLAND CENTER 20
• PLAINFIELD EAST at HONONEGAH: Plainfield East might fit some of my suburban '90 angry Caucasian' stereotypes, with one major exception: I don't think they are very good.
They've been blown out of the water a few times, and have give ln up tons of points in other victories. I think the Indians defense matches up favorably, and in any game in which Hononegah can score 24 points, I'm going to feel really good.
HONONEGAH 28, PLAINFIELD EAST 10.
South Beloit at Flanagan: A rematch of a classic overtime tilt earlier this season. In that one, the SoBos were minus five in the turnover department...and still almost won. It evens out this time.
SOUTH BELOIT 35, FLANAGAN 34.
North Boone at Princeton: the Vikings might not best seeded very high in the 3A playoffs, but they are plenty dangerous. Am explosive passing game makes any team a potential upset candidate. I think this one goes right down to the end.