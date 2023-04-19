BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp exploded for a five-run second inning as they won their second-straight game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at ABC Supply Stadium on Wednesday night.
As they did the night before, the Kernels struck first when Noah Cardenas singled to center field in the first inning to drive in a run.
Yiddi Cappe singled to lead off the bottom of the second, Davis Bradshaw moved him to second on a sacrifice bunt and Brady Allen had an infield single to put runners on the corners.
Ynmanol Marinez doubled to right to score Yappe, and Zubia hit a single to make it 3-1 in favor of Beloit. Joshua Zamora doubled and Dalvy Rosario singled to right to score two more as the Sky Carp took a four-run advantage.
The game quickly went in the direction of a pitchers’ duel with four-straight scoreless innings before Cedar Rapids brought one more across in the seventh on a sacrifice fly.
Evan Fitterer got his second win of the season and had a second-straight strong start by tossing 6.1 innings and only allowing two earned runs on three hits. He walked five but struck out seven.
Jake Schrand finished the seventh for Fitterer and Caleb Wurster got his first save after throwing two innings and not allowing a hit.
Kyle Jones took the loss for the Kernels after going three innings and allowing five earned runs on six hits. He walked two and struck out one.
Rosario, Cappe and Marinez each finished with two hits in the ten-hit attack for Beloit while the Cedar Rapids finished with only three hits.
The Sky Carp and the Kernels will be back at it again on Thursday at ABC Supply Stadium at 6:35 p.m.