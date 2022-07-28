Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf

Tony Finau drives from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Detroit.

 Carlos Osorio - staff, AP

DETROIT (AP)—Tony Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson, Cameron Champ, Lee Hodges and Matt Wallace were two shots back.

