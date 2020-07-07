NEWARK TOWNSHIP—So you missed a golden opportunity to harvest that trophy you scouted for months last year. Forget about it—That’s so 2019. It’s now the summer of 2020 and you have a chance to do something about your hunting woes and have some fun at the same time.
The Beloit Field Archers Club is here to assist with your quest to improve your archery skills.
BFA Board Member Dave Smith says shift the odds for a successful harvest during the upcoming Archery Hunting Season in your favor by joining the club’s 5-week 3D Hunters League starting Saturday, July 25.
“The league, combined with our 28-target 3D animal range, makes practice a whole lot of fun,” Smith said. “We’ve placed our 3D animals throughout the wooded range in a way to mimic realistic hunting situations.”
The league’s 3D target offerings include animals native to North America. While on the range expect to see bear, antelope, elk, boar, turkey, deer and cougar. There are also a few surprises. Smith anticipates a few exotic offerings which include a giant Cobra, Velociraptor and a Pterodactyl with a 14-foot wingspan.
BFA members are able to hone their archery skills using the 3D range and additional practice areas of the club anytime they want, Smith said The 3D League is open to the public, which offers all area hunters a 5-week window to use the tremendous facility.
Smith said 3D is the best way to train with your equipment before the season. It’s a perfect time to recognize any deficiencies in your shooting form or equipment and make needed adjustments. Also, by keeping score during the league, you can gauge your overall improvement over the five weeks.
“It’s a no-brainer,” Smith said. “Our 3D League offers a bow hunter an opportunity to share a sport they love with like-minded individuals. There is no better way than a hunter’s league to get the latest hunting tips, tricks or tactics.”
Smith uses the summer months to prepare for several archery hunting seasons ranging from Wisconsin Whitetail to Wyoming and Idaho Elk. If he has time, an additional bear hunt in Idaho is always a possibility.
“If you think there isn’t a need to improve your archery skills, you might be setting yourself up for a huge disappointment,” Smith said. “When deer and turkey start walking up to you laughing, it’s time to join a league and do some practicing.”
The BFA 3D ranges weave through mature walnut and oak trees. There are also several practice targets ranging from 15 to 80 yards. The league cost is $30 and all hunters are welcome to join. The league begins at 10 A.M. July 25 minutes west of Beloit at 9243 W. Cleophus Rd in Newark Township.
All interested hunters should contact the club by leaving a message on the Facebook page—Beloit Field Archers, Inc. Additional information on the league can be found on the pages EVENTS tab.