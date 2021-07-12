BELOIT—The Beloit Field Archers invite crossbow and archery enthusiasts of all styles to the club’s inaugural sight-in and 3D Tournament shooting events.
The club is offering an opportunity for area archers to ready equipment and sharpen skills for the 2021 fall hunting season.
“Our 21-acre facility epitomizes the archery experience. We are very excited to open our practice targets to the public on these days,” said BFA President Daniel Stauffacher. “We offer 2 crossbow specific target stands and 21 additional practice targets ranging at distances from 15 to 80 yards.”
Best of all, sighting in is free and 3D animal targets will be set up in the practice areas as well Stauffacher said.
In conjunction with the free sight-in events, the BFA are hosting a 30-target 3D tournament shoot open to all area archers for $10. Stauffacher said the 3D shooting stations offer realistic shooting scenarios that meander through two wooded ranges.
“Mixed in with the 3D animals are 8 novelty targets that include a 9-foot water dragon, a Pterodactyl with a 14-foot wingspan and an oversized scorpion,” Stauffacher said. “All in fun. After you sight in your bow for free, join the 3D Tournament.”
The Free Sight-In and 3D Shoot events are slated for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 17 and Aug. 14. The club is located at 9243 W. Cleophas Rd. BFA members will be on site to help participants with equipment and sight-in questions.