BELOIT—They’re back.
Just minutes west of Beloit, the familiar sounds of arrows whizzing through the air like skinny feathered rockets has returned. And not too soon for dozens of Beloit Field Archers Club members that gather weekly beginning each May.
“It didn’t look good for a while, but a common sense approach is being used,” said BFA Treasurer Karl Nelson. “We are moving forward, but being smart about it.”
For decades, area archers have marked the beginning of spring with the start of their Field Archery League. League participants gauge their archery skills taking aim at 28 different targets ranging in distance from 15 to 80 yards. The targets are safely spread over the clubs 21-acre facility.
Our indoor season was cut short, so it was a big relief we were able to begin our outdoor season on time, Nelson said. It’s easy for participants to social distance because the field course weaves through many acres of woods.
League organizers agree the “all skill levels welcome” mantra helps drive the leagues popularity. Stating the archers challenge themselves, but enjoy helping other archers even more.
“If you miss the target completely, we’ll help you find your arrow,” Nelson laughed. “But you might have to buy me a soda if I find it.”
The Field League is one of several events the club hosts throughout the year. Other summer leagues include a 900 Round that features shooting distances of 40, 50 and 60 yards. The 900 League begins August 2, with spots still available.
The club also offers a 3D Hunters League, which starts July 25. Life-sized animals common to Wisconsin are placed throughout the woods to duplicate a realistic hunting experience.
“All area hunters are encouraged to give us a call and join the 3D fun,” Nelson said. “It’s a great way to prepare for upcoming hunting seasons and have a blast with like-minded people.”
The BFA wants the community to know non-members can join any of the clubs leagues or participate in any of the organized competitions they host each summer. For Club information, search Beloit Field Archers Club on the Internet or Facebook.
