BELOIT—The Green Bay Packers were just months away from capturing the first ever Super Bowl title when a high school student named Steve Ferger decided along with a few friends to enter the Beloit City Men’s Golf Tournament.
The year was 1966, and Ferger and a few buddies, on a lark, decided to enter.
“My buddies Mike George and Barnie Barber decided to get in it,” Ferger said. “We were all pretty good golfers on the junior circuit, but a chance to go against guys that were older than us, in their 20’s and 30’s, that was an exciting idea.”
Ferger doesn’t remember exactly how things went in year one, but does remember his buddy George winning a few years later.
“That was really something,” Ferger said. “He was only about 15 or 16 and he won the whole thing. Barnie and I were done, so we watched the last four or five holes.”
Ferger is a four-time city champion, and still holds the record for the most times finishing in second place at eight.
“I would either play really well on that final day and the other person would play just a little better, or I would struggle and get beat,” Ferger said. “Most of the time back then, it would come down to two or three of us, battling back and forth. It seemed like it would always come down to that final hole, and somebody would hit a bad shot at the wrong time.”
There was a particular obstacle at Krueger-Haskell that gave Ferger issues.
“There was a tree on 18 at Krueger, and Jerry Hoey called it the ‘Ferger tree’,” Ferger said. “You’d have to hook it around the corner, and it seemed like I would always end up next to that tree on the final hole of a tournament. At the SWANI Tournament, I lost in a playoff a couple times, and I bet I could’ve won that tournament three or four more times than I did without that tree, because if you get next to it, it would be a bogey or double bogey. They redid the course and cut that tree down, and they accused me of cutting it down myself.”
Ferger’s still playing excellent golf, as he finished the 2020 City as the top senior in the field.
“I play five or six times a week,” Ferger said. “I live right next to the golf course, so in the mornings I’ll just walk over. I still love playing the game.”
Ferger said Beloit enjoyed a long run of excellent golf.
“I would say beginning in the 50’s all the way through the early 90’s we had a lot of very good golfers,” Ferger said. “You had to shoot some very good scores if you wanted to win or even be in that last group. Eric Dahlberg, he beat me two years in a row by a stroke. Tim Lindemann, he went on to golf at Bowling Green, we had battles for three or four years. And Larry Stankewitz was and still is a terrific golfer.”
Ferger won his first title in 1973 and his last in 2000, an impressive 27-year span of competitive golf.
“And even after 2000, I’ve placed in second or third a few times,” Ferger said. “I’ve always been proud of being competitive for this long. And it’s been a lot of fun being able to see kids as they grow up. I had Eric Botts in school, and Nick and Andy Hagen, I worked with them on their games while they were at Turner. And even now, with Griffin Oberneder and Kai Wong at Memorial, they are going to be really good players. It’s nice to see them come up and then be successful in the city tournament.”
Ferger said the biggest difference from when he first started playing in the tournament was the format.
“Back then, the tournament would be two days one weekend and two days the next weekend,” Ferger said. “When we went from 72 holes to 54, I felt like the tournament wasn’t as good. Golf is one of those sports where when you start shortening the competition, the best golfer doesn’t always win. And there used to be a ton of people who would come down to watch. We’d tee off in the final group with 10 or 15 people already following. By the time we made the turn, we might have 30 or 40, and when you finished on 18, there were golf carts all the way down and then around the green.”
Ferger estimates that he’s played in around 40 of the 54 tournaments that have taken place since he started in 1966. The Packers have since added three more Super Bowl titles, while Ferger has added some hardware of his own.