CLINTON—History will be made this weekend in La Crosse.
The first ever WIAA State girls wrestling tournament will take place at the La Crosse Center Saturday, and several local participants will be there in hopes of ending on the podium.
Local participants include four girls from Clinton, three from Turner, and one from Parkview, will all compete in Saturday’s inaugural event.
Senior Taylor Beaudin (5-2 in matches against girls this season) will represent the Cougars at 120 pounds, where she is ranked fifth. Also from Clinton, junior Kaylin Wisniewski (7-0) is ranked sixth at 114 and senior Izzy Pfeifer (3-5) is No. 7 at 107. Sophomore Riley Edwards (0-1) will compete at 145.
Clinton coach Kevin Wallace said he’s glad the WIAA made the decision to hold a season-ending tournament.
“They needed to do it,” Wallace said. “It’s something that as coaches we’ve been pushing for for a few years. I’m happy they finally did it, and I’m happy I have four girls that are getting to compete in it. I’ve never had girls to coach before, and it’s great the WIAA stepped it up and have done that for them.”
Wisinewski earned the top seed in her weight class on the basis of her perfect record.
“Going in, that’s great to know that I’m the top seed,” Wisinewski said. “I’m excited to see how I do against girls I’ve never wrestled before. This is my first year, and I didn’t really know what to expect. I wasn’t playing any other sports, so I figured I might as well try it. I ended up really liking it. The people we’ve wrestled have all been so nice. It’s just a great community.”
Beaudin agreed with Wisinewski’s sentiment.
“I play volleyball and run track,” Beaudin said. “And that’s supposed to be like a family. But wrestling, it actually feels like that. We all root for each other, and the boys have really had our back.”
Wallace said heading into the season, he gave his male athletes a pep talk regarding their new teammates.
“The biggest thing I told them was that we are all one team,” Wallace said. “Yes, wrestling is an individual sport, but it’s a team sport, too. And you need to be proud of your accomplishments, but you need to be proud of your teammates, too. Without them, you don’t have partners to get better.
“We’ve used the girls a lot this year in our dual meets. Taylor and Izzy have been factors for us the whole season, and they’ve both won matches in those duals. The boys understand that if those girls weren’t here, we would be worse. We’ve won duals this year, and that’s something Clinton hasn’t done in a while.”
Pfeifer said she’s excited to see what the next level of competition has to offer.
“I’m looking forward to wrestling my best and cheering on my other girls,” Pfeifer said. “I’m excited to wrestle hard and be a part of Wisconsin history in the first ever state meet.”
Edwards joined the team a few weeks late after hearing Wisniewski rave about the sport.
“She’s the one who was telling em about it, and that night, I came in and started,” Edwards said. “And I’ve been here ever since. It’s been a lot of fun just being part of a team.”
• BELOIT TURNER: Turner’s contingent includes Sydney Andrews (126), Vanessa Skidum (132) and Phoenix Villarreal (107).
Turner coach Matt Ries has been pleased with the development of Andrews.
“She’s grown up a ton,” Ries said. “She’s become a high school wrestler instead of a youth wrestler. Her technique has come a long way, and she has really high expectations for herself. She expects to get better and works really hard to do that. Last weekend at the coach’s association meet, she placed third and earlier in the tournament lost to the eventual champ in overtime. So she’s definitely got a chance to make some noise up there.”
Skidum has also come a long way.
“She’s one of the most improved girls I’ve had the pleasure to coach,” Ries said. “As a freshman, she came in and was just trying figure out the sport. She’s really come on. At Whitnall, she wrestled a girl who was ranked fourth and took her down and pinned her. She had a full bracket at least weekend’s meet and placed sixth, so she’s got a chance to be on the podium.”
Villarreal, like Skidum a junior, has a physical nature that she works to her advantage.
“She’s really put the time in on the mat,” Ries said. “Her technique has come a long way. She’s very physical and aggressive, and last weekend she won her first two matches and ended up placing fourth.”
Parkview/Albany will be represented by sophomore Alexiana Garcia-Martin (0-3) at 100. Garcia-Martin earned honorable mention in the state rankings.