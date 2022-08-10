APTOPIX British Open Golf

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his shot from the 3rd tee during the final round of the British Open golf championship.

 Peter Morrison - staff, AP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)—Perhaps it was only fitting that a violent thunderstorm hit the TPC Southwind right about the time a federal judge in California ruled against a motion that would have allowed three players who cashed in on LIV Golf to play for $75 million in bonus money on the PGA Tour.

On the eve of the FedEx Cup playoffs, the ruling still resounded.

